Nation Current Affairs 03 Sep 2019 Communication lockdo ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Communication lockdown to be lifted in 15 days: Shah to J&K delegation

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | Edited by : GARGI CHAUDHRY
Published Sep 3, 2019, 3:29 pm IST
Updated Sep 3, 2019, 3:35 pm IST
Shah also met village heads and announced Rs 2 lakh insurance for all panchs and sarpanchs.
Mobile and internet services were snapped on August 5 after Centre scrapped Article 370 of the Indian Constitution and divided the state into two Union territories. (Photo: File)
 Mobile and internet services were snapped on August 5 after Centre scrapped Article 370 of the Indian Constitution and divided the state into two Union territories. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday assured Jammu and Kashmir delegation that the communication restrictions in the Valley will be lifted in 15 days, reported News18. Shah also met village heads and announced Rs 2 lakh insurance for all panchs and sarpanchs.

Mobile and internet services were snapped on August 5 after Centre scrapped Article 370 of the Indian Constitution and divided the state into two Union territories.

 

This move led to harrowing time for the residents of the Valley as they were unable to contact their loved ones. The government, however, justified the move and said that the steps were needed to prevent communications between “terrorists and their masters”.

Earlier, Jammu and Kashmir governor Satya Pal Malik justified the Centre’s decision to suspend landline and mobile phone services and Internet in the Valley. He said that the move was helping in saving lives.

 “In all the crisis that happened in Kashmir in the past, at least 50 people used to die in the first week itself. Our attitude is such that there should be no loss of human lives. 10 din telephone nahi honge, nahi honge, lekin hum bahut jaldi sab wapas kar denge (let there be no mobile phones for 10 days, we will ensure normalcy very soon),” he was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

...
Tags: kashmir issue, article 370, amit shah
Location: India, Delhi


Latest From Nation

(Photo: File)

News Digest: A smart, speedy recap of the day's headlines

Acting on complaint, the police had booked Chinmayanand on charges of abduction and intimidation — charges the former minister denied. (Photo: File)

Chinmayanand case: SIT formed by UP police to probe allegations by law student

He had said that while there may not be any bodies littering its streets, assuming that the region has returned to normal would be

Srinagar Mayor put under house arrest after his criticism of Kashmir lockdown

More details awaited. (Photo: ANI)

ED arrests Congress leader D K Shivakumar in money laundering case



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Priyanka Chopra gets hubby Nick Jonas’ age wrong on Instagram, see what happened next

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas.
 

Renault Triber vs Hyundai Grand i10 Nios: Which one’s better?

Both are priced similarly and thus we are going to compare individual variants of the two, to find out which one is the better choice for you.
 

Arjun Kapoor takes a cue from SRK song to woo ladylove Malaika Arora, see photo

Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora in Austria. (Photo: Instagram)
 

US school bans 'Harry Potter' series, stating risk of 'conjuring evil spirits'

The official told the newspaper that he contacted several exorcists in the US and abroad and they reportedly suggested removing the popular book series. (Photo: AP)
 

Ex-Pak envoy mistakes photo of adult filmstar as Kashmiri protestor who lost vision

Pakistani High Commissioner to India, Abdul Basit on Monday retweeted a photo of an adult filmstar while passing it off as a Kashmiri man who lost his vision due to pellet injury. (Photo: ANI)
 

Top car news: Hyundai Grand i10 Nios review, Renault Kwid facelift, Kia Seltos pics

he Kia Seltos is available in two trims - the Tech Line and the GT Line.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Srinagar Mayor put under house arrest after his criticism of Kashmir lockdown

He had said that while there may not be any bodies littering its streets, assuming that the region has returned to normal would be

Vaishno Devi Shrine tops list of 'Swachh Iconic Places'

The Chairman of Sri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board and Governor, Jammu and Kashmir, Satya Pal Malik congratulated the CEO and all employees of the Board, particularly those engaged in the Sanitation, for bringing recognition. (Photo: Representational)

Case against journalist justified: Mirzapur DM Anurag Patel

‘He should have taken a snapshot of the incident and if he felt that there is some irregularity then he should have reported on it,’ DM Anurag Patel said. (Photo: ANI)

Rajasthan: Police prohibit signs depicting caste, post, identity symbols on vehicles

The Civil Rights Society had written to the Chief Minister of Rajasthan Ashok Gehlot on August 9 relating to the matter of putting curbs on the usage of the aforementioned signs. (Photo: ANI)

CEC Sunil Arora takes charge of largest global organisation of Election Management

Arora assured the new team that he would extend wholehearted support and handholding as and when required to carry forward the ideals of AWEB. (Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham