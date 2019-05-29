News Digest: A sharp, speedy recap of the day's headlines

Mumbai: Have you missed any news today? Here are the top national, international headlines of the day.

Details about Narendra Modi's swearing-in ceremony: Narendra Modi, who was re-elected with majority for a second term as Prime Minister, will take oath at the Rashtrapati Bhawan along with new council of ministers on Thursday. The ceremony will begin at 7 pm.

Read | From venue to menu: Here are the details of Modi’s swearing-in ceremony

Congress workers across country protest against Rahul Gandhi's resignation: Congress workers demonstrate outside party office urging Rahul Gandhi to continue as Congress President in Bengaluru on Wednesday.

Read | Congress workers protest against Rahul Gandhi's resignation

New Chief Minister of Arunachal Pradesh: Pema Khandu was sworn-in as the Chief Minister of Arunachal Pradesh for a second term on Wednesday. Along with Pema Khandu, 11 other ministers of the cabinet were also sworn in. Governor Dr BD Mishra administered the oath of office and secrecy to the council of ministers.

Read | BJP’s Pema Khandu takes oath as Chief Minister of Arunachal Pradesh

Arun Jaitley not to be a part of Modi government: "I am writing to you to formally request you that I should be allowed a reasonable time for myself, my treatment and my health and therefore, not be a part of any responsibility, for the present, in the new government," Jaitley wrote.

Read | Don't want to be a minister due to health reasons: Jaitley writes to Modi

Naveen Patnaik as Odisha CM: BJD’s Naveen Patnaik and 20 of his ministers took oath on Wednesday morning in Bhubaneswar. Patnaik was administered the oath of office and secrecy by Governor Ganeshi Lal in a grand ceremony at the Idco Exhibition Ground.

Read | Naveen Patnaik takes oath as Odisha CM for fifth consecutive term

TIME Magazine: After publishing a much controversial cover before the Lok Sabha elections calling Prime Minister Narendra Modi the ‘Divider in Chief’, Time magazine has now ran a report with a headline, “Modi has United India like No Prime Minister in Decades”.

Read | Changing times: 'TIME' mag now says 'Narendra Modi Has United India'

US-India ties: The Trump administration has removed India from its currency monitoring list of major trading partners, citing certain developments and steps being taken by New Delhi which address some of its major concerns.

Read | US remove India from currency monitoring list; China, Japan stay

BJP's political message to Bengal: BJP has invited families of over 50 BJP workers, who were allegedly killed in political clashes in West Bengal, to swearing-in-ceremony of the PM Narendra Modi. The families designated as “special invitees” would be hosted by the party in the national capital.

Read | PM’s oath ceremony: BJP invites kin of deceased workers from Bengal

Narendra Modi- Amit Shah meeting raises speculation: Two days before his swearing-in ceremony, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP president Amit Shah held an extensive meeting on Tuesday that lasted for around five hours.

According to sources, both the leaders are believed to have discussed the shape of the government, which will be sworn in on Thursday, May 30 and the formation of the new council of ministers.

Read | Modi-Shah meet to discuss cabinet