Modi to meet Jaitley tonight to ask him to reconsider his decision to leave Govt

ANI
Published May 29, 2019, 8:47 pm IST
Updated May 29, 2019, 9:04 pm IST
Jaitley, owing to his health, was not seen at the victory celebrations at the BJP headquarters after the party stormed to power with a massive victory on 303 seats. (Photo: PTI)
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will meet Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, who has opted out of the new government.

The meeting at Jaitley's residence tonight comes hours after Jaitley wrote a letter to the Prime Minister saying he would like to keep out of the new cabinet, citing his health condition.

 

According to sources, Modi is likely to ask Jaitley to reconsider his earlier decision and remain in government.

"I am writing to you to formally request you that I should be allowed a reasonable time for myself, my treatment and my health and, therefore, not be a part of any responsibility, for the present, in the new government," Jaitley wrote in a letter to the Prime Minister, who is working on his new cabinet to be sworn-in tomorrow.

The 66-year-old BJP leader, who was absent from Friday's Union Cabinet meeting, said he would "undertake any work informally to support the government or the party".

Jaitley, owing to his health, was not seen at the victory celebrations at the BJP headquarters after the party stormed to power with a massive victory on 303 seats.

He has not been seen in public in the last few days, however, Jaitley did take a meeting of top Finance Ministry officials at his residence recently.

Modi, along with his cabinet, will be sworn-in at Rashtrapati Bhavan on Thursday evening.

