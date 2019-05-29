Cricket World Cup 2019

search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation Politics 29 May 2019 Sonia Gandhi to atte ...
Nation, Politics

Sonia Gandhi to attend Modi's oath taking ceremony tomorrow

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | Edited by : KIRTI DUBEY
Published May 29, 2019, 5:53 pm IST
Updated May 29, 2019, 6:26 pm IST
Among the Indian leaders, chief ministers and Opposition leaders have been invited for the ceremony.
United Progressive Alliance (UPA) chairperson Sonia Gandhi (Photo: PTI/File)
 United Progressive Alliance (UPA) chairperson Sonia Gandhi (Photo: PTI/File)

New Delhi: United Progressive Alliance (UPA) chairperson Sonia Gandhi will attend swearing-in ceremony of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The oath taking ceremony of Prime Minister will begin at 7 pm on Thursday at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi.

Also, on Monday keeping out Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan, India had invited leaders of the Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation (BIMSTEC) — that includes Bangladesh, Bhutan, Myanmar, Nepal, Sri Lanka, and Thailand — for the swearing-in ceremony of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on May 30.

 

Among the Indian leaders, chief ministers and Opposition leaders have been invited for the ceremony.

However, it is not confirmed whether Congress President Rahul Gandhi will attend grand ceremony tomorrow.

In recently concluded Lok Sabha election, the Narendra Modi-led Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has crossed 300 seats on its own.

 Keep yourself updated on Lok Sabha Elections 2019 with our round-the-clock coverage -- breaking news, updates, analysis et al. Happy reading.

...
Tags: sonia gandhi, narendra modi, prime minister
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Cricket World Cup 2019

Latest From Nation

In a stunning performance, the BJP won 18 Lok Sabha seats in the state, only four less than TMC's 22. (Photo: ANI)

6 TMC MLAs, ex-MPs likely to switch sides soon, claim BJP sources

Observation of Everest Day in Siliguri (Photo: ANI)

Everest Day observed in Siliguri, condolences expressed over deaths

The godown at Rifle Range Road stores bamboos and plywood, and has been partially gutted in the blaze. (Photo: ANI twitter)

Fire brokes out at gowdown in Park Circus area of Kolkata, 15 fire tenders at spot

The first batch of the four planes is likely to arrive at Ambala around May 2020. (Photo: File)

Air Force chief's squadron to be first Rafale combat aircraft unit



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Skoda’s electrified car division Coined ‘iV,’ first model in India might come in 2020

Skoda will have at least 10 models in the iV range by 2022.
 

ICC World Cup 2019: England vs South Africa; DC's Dream11 Prediction

The Proteas will be hoping to pull off their chokers’ tag and initiate their march towards the trophy on a winning note. (Photo: Cricket World Cup Official Website)
 

Data shows Ramadan in middle-east is for fasting, facebook and youtube

'Consumption and time spent on our platforms does indeed increase,' said Ramez Shehadi, Facebook's managing director for Mideast and North Africa. (Photo:AP)
 

Varun Dhawan fan slams Arjun Kapoor for 'double standards'; here's what happened next

Arjun Kapoor and Varun Dhawan.
 

Changing times: 'TIME' mag now says 'Narendra Modi has united India'

The pre-election cover by Aatish Taseer was acclaimed by Modis’ critics as 'divider' by a global media powerhouse. (Photo:AP)
 

12-year-old Khushi Shah from Surat takes 'diksha' to become a monk

‘The pleasures we enjoy here are not permanent as this world is temporary and it will remain so. The only way to peace and salvation is to lead a simple life,’ Khushi Shah said. (Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

6 TMC MLAs, ex-MPs likely to switch sides soon, claim BJP sources

In a stunning performance, the BJP won 18 Lok Sabha seats in the state, only four less than TMC's 22. (Photo: ANI)

I am compelled not to attend Modi's oath-taking ceremony: Mamata

The saffron party leapt from two seats in the state in 2014 to 18, while the TMC slided to 22 from 34. (Photo: ANI)

Tripura CM warns party members of not indulging in violence

Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb (Photo: Screengrab)

Chandrababu Naidu elected as legislative party leader

TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu was elected as the Legislative Party leader. (Photo: File)

BJP’s Pema Khandu takes oath as Chief Minister of Arunachal Pradesh

Governor Dr. BD Mishra administered the oath of office and secrecy to the council of ministers. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham