Naveen Patnaik to take oath as Odisha CM for fifth time today

Bhubaneswar: BJD’s Naveen Patnaik and 20 of his ministers will take oath on Wednesday morning at a public function in Bhubaneswar.

Patnaik will be sworn in as Chief Minister for the fifth time. So far only two: Jyoti Basu of West Bengal and Pawan Chamling of Sikkim have been CM for five terms.

Biju Janata Dal won 112 seats in the Assembly, just 5 less than what it won in 2014 polls.

The 11 Cabinet ministers who will be sworn-in are all old faces except Jharuguda MLA Naba Kishore Das and Titlagarh MLA Tukuni Sahu. Among the 9 ministers of State, all are new faces except Ashok Panda.

