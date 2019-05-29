Cricket World Cup 2019

Naveen Patnaik to take oath as Odisha CM for fifth time today

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published May 29, 2019, 8:34 am IST
Updated May 29, 2019, 8:35 am IST
Biju Janata Dal won 112 seats in the Assembly, just 5 less than what it won in 2014 polls.
 Patnaik will be sworn in as Chief Minister for the fifth time. (Photo: File)

Bhubaneswar: BJD’s Naveen Patnaik and 20 of his ministers will take oath on Wednesday morning at a public function in Bhubaneswar.

Patnaik will be sworn in as Chief Minister for the fifth time. So far only two: Jyoti Basu of West Bengal and Pawan Chamling of Sikkim have been CM for five terms.

 

The 11 Cabinet ministers who will be sworn-in are all old faces except Jharuguda MLA Naba Kishore Das and Titlagarh MLA Tukuni Sahu. Among the 9 ministers of State, all are new faces except Ashok Panda.

 

...
Tags: 2019 lok sabha elections, naveen patnaik, bjd
Location: India, Odisha


