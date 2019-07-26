News Digest: A smart, speedy recap of the day's headlines

Mumbai: Have you missed any news today? Here are the top national, international headlines of the day.

Yediyurappa's swearing in: BS Yediyurappa took oath as the new Chief Minister of the state of Karnataka at the Raj Bhavan on Friday July 26, for the fourth time, 3 days after the coalition government led by H D Kumaraswamy failed the trust motion.

Read: BJP's B S Yediyurappa takes oath as Karnataka Chief Minister for 4th time

Azam Khan asked to apologise over sexist comment: Samajwadi Party MP Azam Khan was directed to apologise in the Lok Sabha for his sexist and misogynistic remarks made during a debate on the Triple Talaq Bill, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi said on Friday.

Read: Samajwadi Party MP Azam Khan asked to apologize for 'sexist' comment

Modi's 50-day report card: BJP working president JP Nadda on Friday presented a report card of Modi 2.0 government and said its first 50 days have been exemplary and it has taken several steps to improve the lives of people.

Read: JP Nadda presents 50-day report card of Modi govt 2.0

20 years of Kargil: Men die, but memories live on. And when the deaths occur at war – defending one’s country – then those memories are proudly cherished and shared with great fondness.

Read: 20 years of Kargil: Remembering their brave husbands

Filmmaker Adoor's reply: Kerala filmmaker Adoor Gopalakrishnan on Friday asked BJP spokesperson B Gopalakrishnan to buy him a ticket to the moon and to also book him a room there. This came in response when BJP spokesperson asked the filmmaker to move to the moon if he did not want to hear 'Jai Shri Ram' slogans.

Read: 'Buy me a ticket,' filmmaker Adoor in response to BJP leader's 'go to moon' remark

Murdered US girl's bones found: Human remains unearthed by an excavation crew at an oil and gas site in Colorado this week are those of a 12-year-old girl who went missing over three decades ago, but the mystery surrounding her fate has yet to be solved, police said on Thursday.

Read: Bones of US girl who disappeared 34 years ago found by workers in oil pipeline site

Theresa May skips Borris Johnson's speech: Former British prime minister Theresa May skipped seeing her successor fire up Conservative MPs on Thursday and instead spent her first day out of office enjoying one of her favourite pastimes – cricket.

Read: Theresa May skips Boris Johnson’s maiden speech as UK PM. Why?

Google sued for 50 million USD: Tulsi Gabbard, the Democratic presidential candidate and the first Hindu member of the US Congress, has sued Google for at least USD 50 million for the tech giant's allegedly "discriminatory actions" against her 2020 election campaign and "stifling her free speech rights".

Read: Tulsi Gabbard sues Google for USD 50 million for hindering her poll campaign

Scindia's request to retain Lutyens' bungalow denied: The Centre has rejected a request of senior Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia to retain his official bungalow in the posh Lutyens' Delhi, sources said.

Read: Govt rejects Scindia's request to retain official bungalow in Lutyens' Delhi.

Army Chief warns Pak: Army chief General Bipin Rawat on Friday warned Pakistan of a "bloodier nose" if it chooses to go into another war with India while advising the neighbouring country of not repeating "misadventures".

Read: You will get bloodier nose next time: Army Chief warns Pak on Vijay Diwas