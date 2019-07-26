World America 26 Jul 2019 Bones of US girl who ...
World, America

Bones of US girl who disappeared 34 years ago found by workers in oil pipeline site

REUTERS
Published Jul 26, 2019, 4:04 pm IST
Updated Jul 26, 2019, 4:04 pm IST
Police said on Thursday that they were 'relieved' to finally get a break in the case.
'The remains are identified as Jonelle Matthews.' (Representational Image)
 'The remains are identified as Jonelle Matthews.' (Representational Image)

Denver: Human remains unearthed by an excavation crew at an oil and gas site in Colorado this week are those of a 12-year-old girl who went missing over three decades ago, but the mystery surrounding her fate has yet to be solved, police said on Thursday.

Jonelle Matthews vanished in December 1984 after she was dropped off at her home in Greeley, Colorado, about 50 miles (80 kms) north of Denver, following a performance singing in a school Christmas concert with her classmates.

 

On Tuesday afternoon, a crew working on a pipeline in rural Weld County uncovered what appeared to be human bones and notified authorities, the Greeley Police Department said in a statement.

"Based on the evidence found on scene and the coroner's examination of the remains, an identification ... has been made," the statement said. "The remains are identified as Jonelle Matthews."

Police did not say whether the cause or manner of the girl's death had been determined, and offered no further details except to say the investigation into what happened to the seventh-grader "remains active".

On the 34th anniversary of her disappearance in December, police said in a statement that they were taking a fresh look at the case, including efforts to interview witnesses and anyone who may have had contact with the girl in the weeks before she disappeared.

"Given the significant recent advances in forensic and scientific testing methods, Greeley Police will be examining every possible forensic option available to us," police said at the time.

Police said on Thursday that they were “relieved” to finally get a break in the case.

"This case has weighed on the hearts of the Greeley Police Department, the family and the entire city," the police statement said.

...
Tags: crime, murder, bones
Location: United States, Colorado


Latest From World

On Friday visitors were greeted by a sea of black-clad protesters chanting anti-government slogans, holding banners and handing out flyers. (Photo: AFP)

Hong Kong protesters rally at airport to 'educate' visitors

There are currently 62 federal inmates on death row, including Dzhokhar Tsarnaev, who planted a deadly bomb at the Boston Marathon in 2013. (Representational Image)

After 16 yrs, US to resume use of death penalty; first execution scheduled for Dec

Gabbard and her campaign are seeking an injunction against Google from further meddling in the election and damages of at least USD 50 million, the report said. (Photo: File)

Tulsi Gabbard sues Google for USD 50 million for hindering her poll campaign

All seven tigers appeared to be cubs, according to photos of the seizure. (Photo: AFP)

7 Frozen Tiger Carcasses Seized From A Car In Vietnam



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Lovebirds Farhan Akhtar-Shibani Dandekar's latest picture brings hotness on internet

Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Watch video: 'Disciplined' ducks cross road in Kerala, hold up traffic

In video, the group of ducks can be seen forming an almost orderly queue and waddling their way down the road. (Photo: Screengrab)
 

Casting agent asked me to go back: Nora Fatehi

Nora Fatehi.
 

Theresa May skips Boris Johnson’s maiden speech as UK PM. Why?

Former British prime minister Theresa May skipped seeing her successor fire up Conservative MPs on Thursday and instead spent her first day out of office enjoying one of her favourite pastimes – cricket. (Photo: Twitter)
 

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Which is the best streaming service: Netflix, Hotstar, Amazon Prime?

Here’s the comparison of pricing, streaming quality and download options to help you pick from the Netflix, Hotstar and Amazon Prime Video streaming services.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From America

Tulsi Gabbard sues Google for USD 50 million for hindering her poll campaign

Gabbard and her campaign are seeking an injunction against Google from further meddling in the election and damages of at least USD 50 million, the report said. (Photo: File)

After Mueller show, Democrats likely no closer to impeachment

But after Mueller's flat one-word answers, seeming confusion about questions and refusal to produce new information, hopes that the performance would launch lawmakers on a path to impeachment have dimmed. (Photo: AFP)

Trump demands freedom for US rapper A$AP Rocky, rebukes Swedish PM

Trump has already suggested paying bail for Mayers, despite Sweden not having bail in its justice system. (Photo: AFP)

Ex-girlfriend, clerk among 4 killed after US man goes on shooting spree; 2 injured

Four people were shot dead and two wounded on Thursday in a shooting spree that spread across four three Los Angeles neighbourhoods and touched off a 12-hour manhunt before police tackled and arrested an armed suspect. (Representational Image)

Indian-orgin adoptive father of Sherin Mathews begins life sentence in US

The Indian-American foster father of three-year-old Sherin Mathews, sentenced to life in prison for the death of the toddler who was found dead in a culvert in 2017, has begun serving the jail term in Dallas. (Photo: Facebook/ where is Sherin Mathews)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham