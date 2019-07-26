Nation Current Affairs 26 Jul 2019 You will get bloodie ...
You will get bloodier nose next time: Army Chief warns Pak on Vijay Diwas

ANI
Published Jul 26, 2019, 12:23 pm IST
Updated Jul 26, 2019, 12:35 pm IST
Talking about modernising the Army's inventory, Rawat said that the focus is on the Artillery weapon system.
Indian Army is celebrating the 20th anniversary of the Kargil War today to rekindle the pride and valour of the soldiers who took part in Operation Vijay. (Photo: ANI)
 Indian Army is celebrating the 20th anniversary of the Kargil War today to rekindle the pride and valour of the soldiers who took part in Operation Vijay. (Photo: ANI)

Dras: Army chief General Bipin Rawat on Friday warned Pakistan of a "bloodier nose" if it chooses to go into another war with India while advising the neighbouring country of not repeating "misadventures".

"Don't do it. Misadventures are normally not repeated. You'll get a bloodier nose next time," he said in a press conference when asked about his message to Pakistan on the 20th anniversary of India's victory in the Kargil war.

 

Talking about modernising the Army's inventory, Rawat said that the focus is on the Artillery weapon system.

"We are looking at modernising our inventory. Our focus is on Artillery weapon system, by 2020 we will get the Howitzers, K-9 Vajra is being manufactured in the country now and two Bofors like guns are being manufactured locally," he said.

The Army chief said that "peace" and "tranquillity" prevails along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) and the situation is under control.

Rawat further said that the soldiers will continue to man and guard the borders while assuring the countrymen about their security.

"I want to convey to our countrymen that you can be rest assured that any task given to defence services will always be accomplished no matter how difficult it is. Our soldiers will continue to man and guard our borders," Rawat said.

Indian Army is celebrating the 20th anniversary of the Kargil War today to rekindle the pride and valour of the soldiers who took part in Operation Vijay.

July 26 is celebrated as Kargil Vijay Diwas every year to mark India's triumph over Pakistan on this day in 1999.

...
