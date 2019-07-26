Nation Politics 26 Jul 2019 Samajwadi Party MP A ...
Nation, Politics

Samajwadi Party MP Azam Khan asked to apologize for 'sexist' comment

DECCAN CHRONICLE | Edited by : INDRASHISH MITRA
Published Jul 26, 2019, 6:06 pm IST
Updated Jul 26, 2019, 6:06 pm IST
Azam's remarks aimed at BJP MP Rama Devi, when she was in the Chair on Thursday, were strongly criticised in LS on Friday.
Azam Khan has been asked to apologise or otherwise face action by the Speaker. (Photo: ANI)
 Azam Khan has been asked to apologise or otherwise face action by the Speaker. (Photo: ANI)

New Delhi: Samajwadi Party MP Azam Khan was directed to apologise in the Lok Sabha for his sexist and misogynistic remarks made during a debate on the Triple Talaq Bill, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi said on Friday.

In a meeting of floor leaders of all parties chaired by the Lok Sabha Speaker, it was decided that Khan should apologise or face action. Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla will ask Khan to tender an apology.

 

"The Speaker will ask Azam Khan to apologise over his comments made against Rama Devi without any condition in the House. If he does not do so, the Speaker has been authorised to take action against him," Joshi said.

Azam's remarks aimed at BJP MP Rama Devi, when she was in the Chair on Thursday, were strongly criticised as double-meaning, malicious, utterly condemnable and a blot on all legislators by ministers and MPs in the Lower House on Friday. Politicians cutting across party lines had demanded an apology from Khan.

The Lok Sabha unanimously passed a resolution authorising the Speaker to take action against Khan. At a meeting with Birla, the parties reportedly left the decision to him, reported News18.

...
Tags: azam khan, rama devi, lok sabha, om birla
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Latest From Nation

The members said that once the Bill was taken up for consideration and passing, the Deputy Chairman of Rajya Sabha Harivansh invoked Rule 266. (Photo: PTI/File)

17 Opp MPs express concern over passing Bills without scrutiny, writes to RS Chairman

A total of 76 people have lost their lives due to the deluge, the State Disaster Management Authority informed. (Photo: ANI)

Assam Floods: Over 2,700 villages affected in 18 districts

Indian Army is celebrating the 20th anniversary of the Kargil War today to rekindle the pride and valour of the soldiers who took part in Operation Vijay. (Photo: ANI)

Maharashtra CM Fadnavis pays tribute to Kargil war heroes in Colaba

Yeddyurappa was the leader of the BJP legislature party in the state and it was natural for him to be the party's choice for the chief minister's post. (Source: PTI)

BJP will provide stable govt in Karnataka: BJP working president J P Nadda



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

'Jabariya Jodi' Parineeti-Sidharth gulp down 'Fire Paan' and their reactions are epic

Sidharth Malhotra and Parineeti Chopra. (Photo: Instagram)
 

'Buy me a ticket,' filmmaker Adoor in response to BJP leader's 'go to moon' remark

The filmmaker took this comment in his stride and said "As a kid, I was always enchanted by the moon. I hope he books a ticket for me, it will be a nice trip." (Photo: File)
 

Lovebirds Farhan Akhtar-Shibani Dandekar's latest picture brings hotness on internet

Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Watch video: 'Disciplined' ducks cross road in Kerala, hold up traffic

In video, the group of ducks can be seen forming an almost orderly queue and waddling their way down the road. (Photo: Screengrab)
 

Casting agent asked me to go back: Nora Fatehi

Nora Fatehi.
 

Theresa May skips Boris Johnson’s maiden speech as UK PM. Why?

Former British prime minister Theresa May skipped seeing her successor fire up Conservative MPs on Thursday and instead spent her first day out of office enjoying one of her favourite pastimes – cricket. (Photo: Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Kerala gets IAF bill of Rs 113 crore; CM seeks exemption

In a letter dated July 25, Vijayan said the state government received a bill to the tune of Rs 113.69 crore from the Indian Air Force (IAF). (Photo: File)

Yeddyurappa visits BJP office, temple before taking oath

Yediyurappa also visited Kadumalleshwara Temple and offered prayers there. (Photo: ANI)

Fail to understand why people link lynching with religion: C K Bose

He went on to ask people to stop linking lynching incidents with religion and added anyone who was guilty in these cases should be punished harshly irrespective of his origins. (Photo: ANI)

Govt rejects Scindia's request to retain official bungalow in Lutyens' Delhi

Scindia, who lost the Lok Sabha election from Guna in Madhya Pradesh, had been staying at the 27, Safdarjung Road bungalow for several years. (Photo: File)

Azam Khan should not only apologise in Parliament but to all women: Mayawati

BSP supremo Mayawati on Friday attacked Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan for his sexist remark against MP Rama Devi in the Lok Sabha, saying he should not only apologise in Parliament but to all women. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham