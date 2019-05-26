News Digest: A sharp, speedy recap of the day's headlines

Mumbai: Have you missed any news today? Here are the top national, international headlines of the day.

PM Modi's swear-in: Narendra Modi will take oath for a second consecutive term as Prime Minister on May 30 at 7 pm in Rashtrapati Bhavan, along with members of the Union Council of Ministers. President Ram Nath Kovind will administer the oath and secrecy of the Prime Minister and other members of the Union Council of Ministers, a statement issued by the President's Office mentioned.

Jagan Reddy meets PM Narendra Modi: Y S Jaganmohan Reddy said on Sunday his party could only request and not "demand or command" the special category status — a lifeline — for the Rs 2.58 lakh debt-ridden state during a meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi.

Owaisi hits out at Modi, seeks protection against lynching: AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi lashed out at the Prime Minister for his "minorities made to live in an illusion of fear" statement and said if Modi really cares about minorities then he should ensure that Muslims are not lynched by cow vigilantes.

BJD winners meet chief Naveen Patnaik: Newly elected Biju Janata Dal legislators on Sunday met incumbent Odisha Chief Minister and BJD chief Naveen Patnaik, who is set to form the government for a fifth consecutive term. They talks with the party chief and also posed for a photograph, flashing the victory sign with Patnaik, after the meeting held in Bhubaneshwar.

Suspects in murder of Smirti's aide held: Suspects have been detained in connection with the murder of BJP leader Smriti Irani's associate and former village head Surendra Singh in Amethi district of Uttar Pradesh, police said on Sunday.

3 legislators leave RLSP, join JD(U): After drawing a blank in the Lok Sabha elections, former Union minister Upendra Kushwaha's Rashtriya Lok Samata Party Sunday received yet another setback as all three of its members in the bicameral legislature joined Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's JD(U), namely MLAs Lalan Paswan and Sudhanshu Shekhar and MLC Sanjiv Singh Shyam.

Pak read to talk to Indian govt: Pakistan is ready to hold talks with the new Indian government to resolve all outstanding issues, Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi had said addressing an Iftar dinner in Multan on Saturday.

ISIS boat from Lanka, Kerala on high alert: The Kerala coast has been put on high alert following intelligence reports that boats carrying 15 ISIS terrorists had set off from Sri Lanka to the Lakshadweep islands, police said on Saturday.

CJI sexual harassment case: BCI disappointed over views of 2 ex-Supreme Court judges, Justice Jasti Chelameswar and Justice Madan Lokur, following the clean chit given to Chief Justice of India, Gogoi.

Smriti lends shoulder for mortal remains of murdered aide: BJP leader Smriti Irani and a party MP from Amethi on Sunday lended a shoulder to mortal remains of Surendra Singh, ex-village head of Barauli, Amethi, who was shot dead on Saturday night by two unidentified men.

