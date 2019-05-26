Cricket World Cup 2019

World, Neighbours

ISIS boat reportedly sets off from Sri Lanka, Kerala coast on high alert

PTI
Published May 26, 2019, 10:35 am IST
Updated May 26, 2019, 10:38 am IST
The coastal police department said it was on alert since May 23, the day alert came from Sri Lanka.
According to highly places sources in the police department, the coastal police stations and coastal district police chiefs have been alerted.
 According to highly places sources in the police department, the coastal police stations and coastal district police chiefs have been alerted.

Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala coast has been put on high alert following intelligence reports that boats carrying 15 ISIS terrorists had set off from Sri Lanka to the Lakshadweep islands, police said Saturday.

According to highly places sources in the police department, the coastal police stations and coastal district police chiefs have been alerted.

 

"Such alerts are usual practice but this time we have a specific information about the number. We have alerted the coastal police stations and the police chiefs of coastal districts to be on alert in case of any sighting of suspicious vessels," a top police source told PTI.

Also Read: 'Mother of satan' bombs reveal external meddling in SL easter attacks: Investigators

AFP

The coastal police department said it was on alert since May 23, the day alert came from Sri Lanka.

"We were on alert since the Sri Lankan attack took place. We have also alerted the fishing vessels and others venturing into the sea to be cautious of suspicious activities," coastal department sources confirmed to PTI.

After the serial bomb blasts in Sri Lanka, Kerala was on alert, especially after NIA investigations revealed that ISIS operatives had planned attacks in the State.

Intelligence agencies believe that a considerable number of people from Kerala are still with the ISIS which was recently wiped out from Iraq and Syria.

Sri Lanka witnessed a deadly terror attack on April 21 when eight blasts rocked the Island nation killing over 250 people. The ISIS claimed responsibility for the incident.

...
Tags: isis, indian coast guard
Location: India, Kerala, Thiruvananthapuram (Trivandrum


