LOK SABHA ELECTIONS 2019: INDIA DECIDES

search on deccanchronicle.com
World Neighbours 21 May 2019 'Mother of sata ...
World, Neighbours

'Mother of satan' bombs reveal external meddling in SL easter attacks: Investigators

AFP
Published May 21, 2019, 2:25 pm IST
Updated May 21, 2019, 2:25 pm IST
Detectives said back-pack bombs used in the attacks on three churches and hotels were manufactured by local jihadists with ISIS expertise.
Sri Lankan detectives say the National Thowheeth Jama'ath (NTJ), local militants blamed for the attacks. (Photo:AP)
 Sri Lankan detectives say the National Thowheeth Jama'ath (NTJ), local militants blamed for the attacks. (Photo:AP)

Colombo: One month after the Sri Lanka suicide attacks that killed more than 250 people, investigators have told AFP the bombers used "Mother of Satan" explosives favoured by the ISIS group that are a new sign of foreign involvement.

Detectives said the back-pack bombs used in the April 21 attacks on three churches and three hotels were manufactured by local jihadists with ISIS expertise.

 

They named the explosive as triacetone triperoxide, or TATP, an unstable but easily made mixture favoured by ISIS militants who call it "Mother of Satan".

Also Read: Catholic schools safe to re-open; says Sri Lankan Army

It was also used in the 2015 attacks in Paris, by a suicide bomber who hit the Manchester Arena in England in 2017 and attacks on churches in Indonesia one year ago.

ISIS has claimed the Sri Lankan bombers operated as part of its franchise. But Sri Lankan and international investigators are anxious to know just how much outside help went into the attacks that left 258 dead and 500 injured.

"The group had easy access to chemicals and fertiliser to get the raw materials to make TATP," an official involved in the investigation told AFP.

Sri Lankan detectives say the National Thowheeth Jama'ath (NTJ), local militants blamed for the attacks, must have had foreign help to assemble the bombs.

"They would have had a face-to-face meeting to transfer this technology. This is not something you can do by watching a YouTube video," said the official, speaking on condition of anonymity.

Investigators had initially believed that C4 explosives -- a favoured weapon of Tamil Tiger rebels -- were used, but forensic tests found TATP which causes more burning than C4.

Police have also confirmed that 100 kilograms (220 pounds) of explosives found in January in the island's northwest was TATP.

They are checking the travel records of the suicide bombers as well as foreign suspects to see when and where bomb-making lessons could have been staged.

"It looks like they used a cocktail of TATP and gelignite and some chemicals in the Easter attacks. They were short of the 100 kilos of raw TATP that were seized in January," said the investigator.

Sri Lankan security forces have staged a series of raids since the bombings. Police spokesman Ruwan Gunasekera said Sunday that 89 suspects are in custody.

Army chief Mahesh Senanayake said last week that at least two suspects have been arrested in Qatar and Saudi Arabia, underscoring the international link.

On April 26, six militants, three widows of the suicide bombers and six of their children were killed at an NTJ safe house near the eastern coastal town of Kalmunai.

Police found large quantities of chemicals and fertilizer there that was probably meant to make bombs, authorities said.

The government has admitted that Indian warnings of the looming attacks in early April were ignored.

But President Maithripala Sirisena has said eight countries are helping the investigation. A US Federal Bureau of Investigation team is in Sri Lanka and Britain, Australia and India have provided forensic and technical support.

China offered a fleet of vehicles to bolster the mobility of the security forces tracking down militants.

The Sri Lankan who led the attacks, Zahran Hashim, was known to have travelled to India in the months before he became one of the suicide bombers.

Moderate Muslims had warned authorities about the radical cleric who first set off alarm bells in 2017 when he threatened non-Muslims.

He was one of two bombers who killed dozens of victims at Colombo's Shangri-La hotel on April 21.

Army chief Senanayake said Hashim had travelled to Tamil Nadu state in southern India and been in contact with Islamists there. 

Hashim, one of seven bombers who staged the attacks, also appeared in an ISIS group video that claimed responsibility for the attacks.

Another bomber who was meant to have hit a fourth hotel, has been named as Abdul Latheef Jameel who studied aviation engineering in Britain and Australia.

Authorities in the two countries are investigating whether he was radicalised whilst abroad.

Jameel blew himself up when confronted at a hideout after the attacks.

...
Tags: sri lanka attacks, easter bombings in sri lanka, isis
Location: Sri Lanka, Western, Colombo


Latest From World

“We’ve got to win tomorrow, Fred,” Trump told a cheering rally crowd at a hangar at Williamsport Regional Airport. (Photo:AP)

Donald Trump swipes at Joe Biden, talks about 2020 chances in Pennsylvania

A host of things are required out of the candidate. (Photo:AP)

Queen Elizabeth wants a social media manager, salary Rs 26 lakhs

Sources in Pakistan say the Bangladesh High Commission visa section in Islamabad has been closed since Monday afternoon. (File Photo)

Bangladesh gets tough on Pakistan; restrict visa issuance to its citizens

He said India's absence hurts the credibility of the body. (Photo:ANI)

German Ambassador calls for India to have a permanent UNSC seat



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Apple mistakenly reveals exciting new iPhone feature

Apple’s implementation of Touch ID will be unlike we have ever seen till date. (Photo: Everything Apple Pro)
 

Queen Elizabeth wants a social media manager, salary Rs 26 lakhs

A host of things are required out of the candidate. (Photo:AP)
 

Want to keep your car cool? Cover it with cow dung like this Ahmedabad man

The post left many intrigued while others wanted to know how the owners would deal with the cow dung owner. (Photo: Facebook)
 

Cannes 2019: Elle Fanning faints at Chopard Trophee dinner

Elle Fanning. (Photo: AP/Joel C Ryan/Invision)
 

Polish mother gives birth to sextuplets

The babies were born in the pregnancy’s 29th week and their individual weights range from 890 grams to 1,300 grams. (Photo: Representational/Pixabay)
 

An anecdote of two genocides: Rwanda and Sri Lanka

Dozens of surrendering Tamils, including senior Tiger political leaders and their families, had been shot dead by soldiers. (Photo:AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Neighbours

Catholic schools safe to re-open; says Sri Lankan Army

'In some places children will not attend classes in their uniforms,' the spokesman said. (Photo:AP)

An anecdote of two genocides: Rwanda and Sri Lanka

Dozens of surrendering Tamils, including senior Tiger political leaders and their families, had been shot dead by soldiers. (Photo:AP)

Moin-ul-Haque appointed by Pakistan as High Commissioner to India

While announcing, Qureshi said that elections in India are over and he hopes that there can be renewed hopes of engagement with India. (Photo:Twitter)

Third Indian mountaineer dies scaling Mount Makalu in Nepal

Narayan Singh died at camp 4 on Thursday night while climbing down from the 8,485-meter summit, Nepal Tourism Ministry official Mira Acharya said. (Representational Image)

Will move int'l forums against acquittal of Samjhauta train blast suspects: Pak

The blast in Samjhauta Express took place near Panipat in Haryana on February 18, 2007, when the train was on its way to Attari in Amritsar, the last railway station on the Indian side. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham