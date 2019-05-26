Cricket World Cup 2019

search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation Politics 26 May 2019 Could request, not d ...
Nation, Politics

Could request, not demand, PM for special status to Andhra: Jagan Reddy

PTI
Published May 26, 2019, 5:13 pm IST
Updated May 26, 2019, 5:23 pm IST
The YSR Congress Party chief also met BJP president Amit Shah and sought his support on the issue.
Reddy said he requested the prime minister to be 'magnanimous' towards the people of Andhra Pradesh. (Photo: ANI)
 Reddy said he requested the prime minister to be 'magnanimous' towards the people of Andhra Pradesh. (Photo: ANI)

New Delhi: With the NDA sweeping the Lok Sabha election, Andhra Pradesh CM-designate Y S Jaganmohan Reddy said Sunday his party could only request and not "demand or command" the special category status — a lifeline — for the Rs 2.58 lakh debt-ridden state during a meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi here.

Reddy, whose party stormed to power on Thursday with a landslide victory in assembly and Lok Sabha polls, said he requested the prime minister to be "magnanimous" towards the people of Andhra Pradesh.

 

The YSR Congress Party chief also met BJP president Amit Shah and sought his support on the issue. "Today, we might not get it (special category status). We have to be at somebody's mercy but I will remind him (Modi) again and again and someday things will change," Reddy told reporters after meeting Modi at his 7, Lok Kalyan Marg residence.

It would have been a "wonderful moment" for the YSRCP had the NDA won only 250 seats but it got 353 seats in the parliamentary election, he said, adding, "So they don't need us (to form government), they are strong".

"There is very little we can do in demanding and commanding. But yes, we did meet the prime minister and explained to him why special category status is so important for us," Reddy said.

He explained to the PM that the special category status was a "lifeline" for the debt-ridden state as Andhra Pradesh requires funds. PM's support is needed to run the state efficiently, he said.

"Today, the state's debt burden is very high. The debt was at Rs 97,000 crore when the state was bifurcated. In the last five years, our debt has swelled up to Rs 2.58 lakh crore. Our interest repayment alone are at Rs 20,000 crore per annum," he said.

The state's principal and interest put together amount to Rs 40,000 per annum. "This is the kind of situation we are in. We did explain to him that this being the situation, we need a lifeline from you," he said, adding that the special status is the state's "right" and he stops fighting for it no one else would take interest in it.

Reddy said he was happy that the prime minister gave a patient hearing to him. "He listened to the whole thing and was positive. That's a good sign. From here, we are hoping that things would come out positively in better shape," he said, adding he will continue to press his demands with Modi on the issue of the special category status.

"Every time I meet him, I will definitely make it a point to remind him of the issue. Will remind him this was the word given on a floor of Parliament," he said.

The special category status is a major demand of the YSRCP and Reddy, during his election campaign, had said he would support the party at the national level which promises to grant the status to Andhra Pradesh.

Reddy also mentioned, "he met the BJP President, the second-most powerful person in the country, to seek his support for the state's key demands."

In his meeting with Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao Saturday, Reddy said he sought his support on the special status demand in Parliament and also talked about having friendly ties between neighbouring states to resolve the issues pending after bifurcation.

He also said he will complete Polavaram irrigation project in the state and probe if there's any scam in it.

He said he will also order an investigation to unearth possible scams in building the state new capital Amaravati and into government schemes launched by former Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu.

The YSRCP chief said he invited the prime minister and the BJP chief to his swearing-in on May 30 in Vijayawada. The YSRCP chief also interacted with officials at Andhra Bhawan.

On Saturday, he was unanimously elected as the leader of YSRC legislature party. Reddy's party has won 151 of the 175 assemblies and 22 of the 25 Lok Sabha seats in Andhra Pradesh, the elections for which were held on April 11.

...
Tags: 2019 lok sabha elections, ysr congress, jagan mohan reddy, amit shah, narendra modi, andhra pradesh
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Cricket World Cup 2019

Latest From Nation

(Photo: File)

News Digest: A sharp, speedy recap of the day's headlines

BJP's Gujarat unit president Jitu Vaghani (Photo: ANI twitter)

Modi, Shah not to receive grand welcome in Gujarat due to Surat fire tragedy

Ahead of the Lok Sabha polls, Khan had said that there might be a better chance of peace talks with India if Prime Minister Modi wins the elections. (Photo: File | PTI)

Imran Khan speaks to PM Modi, expresses desire to work together

Riding on muscular nationalism and a strident anti-Congress plank spearheaded by Modi, the BJP on May 23 got an overwhelming majority in the Lok Sabha. (Photo: ANI)

Narendra Modi to take oath as PM on May 30



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza Sports limited edition launched

Sports Limited Edition pack available in all variants.
 

Pope Francis condemns abortion, says use amounts to hiring of ‘paid killer’

Pope Francis says every child is a gift that changes the history of a family. (Photo:AP)
 

Muslim family names newborn son 'Narendra Modi' in UP

The infant's mother Menaj Begum also hailed the governance of the Narendra Modi government and expressed hope of being benefited by the next government's schemes. (Photo: ANI)
 

Here are some hilarious election result-themed memes

From comparing Indian politicians to 'Game of Thrones' characters to taking a jibe at Farhan Akhtar's late reaction tweet, memesters left no stone unturned. (Photo: ANI)
 

Warner, Smith booed by crowd in warm-up match against England

There were scattered boos when opening batsman Warner walked out to bat along with captain Aaron Finch in the warm-up match after Australia lost the toss. (News.com.au/Twitter)
 

Man slapped a staggering 52 times by girlfriend

An investigation by the police showed that the man had been slapped 52 times by the woman. (Photo: Representational/Pixabay)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

If you care for minorities, ensure Muslims aren't lynched: Owaisi jabs Modi

'As given in our Constitution, Right to Life is for human beings and not animals. I am sure that if Prime Minister realises it, then fear among minorities will go away,' said Asaduddin Owaisi. (Photo: File)

Swaraj seeks report over visa denial to German Padma Shri awardee

Reacting to the media report, Swaraj tweeted: 'Thanks for bringing this to my notice. I have asked for a report.' (Photo: File)

Newly elected BJD MPs meet Naveen Patnaik, hold meeting

The new legislators held talks with party chief and also posed for a photograph, flashing the victory sign with Patnaik, after the meeting held in Bhubaneshwar. (Photo: ANI)

Jagan Mohan Reddy-PM meet focuses on finance, special status in Andhra

YSR Congress Party president and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister-designate Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy met Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo: Twitter/ ANI)

Tamil Nadu: Dhinakaran to move EC, alleges non-registration of votes

‘It is very strange that many of our supporters had voted for our party but their votes have not been registered, there are instances where no votes were cast for our party. How is it possible?’ AMMK leader TTV Dhinakaran said. (Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham