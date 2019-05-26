Cricket World Cup 2019

search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation Politics 26 May 2019 CJI sexual harassmen ...
Nation, Politics

CJI sexual harassment case: BCI disappointed over views of 2 ex-SC judges

ANI
Published May 26, 2019, 10:26 am IST
Updated May 26, 2019, 10:26 am IST
The BCI statement further recommends that the In-House inquiry's report must not be made public.
The Bar Council of India (BCI) on Saturday expressed its trust in the in-house inquiry that cleared Chief Justice of India (CJI) Ranjan Gogoi of sexual harassment allegations. (Photo: File)
 The Bar Council of India (BCI) on Saturday expressed its trust in the in-house inquiry that cleared Chief Justice of India (CJI) Ranjan Gogoi of sexual harassment allegations. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: The Bar Council of India (BCI) on Saturday expressed its trust in the in-house inquiry that cleared Chief Justice of India (CJI) Ranjan Gogoi of sexual harassment allegations.

The council also expressed disappointment over the views of two former Supreme Court judges, Justice Jasti Chelameswar and Justice Madan Lokur, following the clean chit given to Chief Justice of India, Gogoi.

 

"The issue of the concocted story of so-called harassment to an unknown Lady complainant has been buried to the grounds: But unfortunately we find that few persons are still trying to make unwarranted and uncalled for comments for the reasons best known to them. We could understand the motive of some Lawyers behind such baseless criticisms of the Institution, the In-House Committee and of the Chief Justice of India but now the phase wise, belated comments of Justice Madan Lokur and Justice Chelameswar, the two former Judges of Supreme Court, is beyond imagination," said Manan Kumar Mishra, Chairman, BCI.

"Both Lokur and Chelameswar were the Chief Justices of Gauhati High Court while Justice Ranjan Gogoi was a Judge. Unfortunately, neither of them could become the Chief Justice of India and Justice Gogoi got this opportunity: This depends on one's destiny and merit," Mishra added.

Mishra later went on to add, "We are shocked and surprised to see the comments of the two Judges after several weeks of the closer of this episode. What is their purpose, we fail to understand?"

Mishra said that the council hopes that the two Judges "would not make any further statement in the press which could further harm the institution."

He added, "Bar has no hesitation in saying that it were these two Judges who had taken lead role in January, 2018 in holdings a Press-Conference and that was the starting point of Deterioration: we should not forget that Justice Gogoi told the very next day that 'there was no crisis in the Judiciary', but neither Justice Lokur nor Justice Chelameswar ever realized their mistakes."

The BCI statement further recommends that the In-House inquiry's report must not be made public.

"In the considered opinion of the Bar and the responsible citizen of this country, if the report of the Committee is made public, it would cause serious harm to the lady-complainant: Moreover the disgruntled elements and people with vested interests will again start making baseless comments: there will be no end to this episode and this would lead to perpetual irreparable loss to our Highest office of Judiciary," the statement read.

This comes after it was revealed on May 16 that the former woman court staffer, who levelled allegations of sexual harassment against CJI Ranjan Gogoi, will soon file an appeal against the clean chit given to the CJI by an in-house panel of the apex court.

"The victim will soon file an appeal against the clean chit given to CJI in the sexual harassment case by the in-house panel of the Supreme Court," lawyer Prashant Bhushan said.

On May 6, it was disclosed that a three-judge in-house committee of the Supreme Court gave a clean chit to CJI Gogoi in the sexual harassment allegations levelled against him by the former court staffer.

...
Tags: chief justice of india, ranjan gogoi, bci, supreme court
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Cricket World Cup 2019

Latest From Nation

Heavy rains leading to flash flood have left hundreds of houses submerged in North Tripura, Unakoti and Dhalai districts of Tripura. (Photo: Twitter/ ANI)

More than 1000 families homeless as flash flood hits Tripura

Locals claim that Surendra Singh was considered close to Irani and he was involved in the distribution of footwear. (Representational Image)

Smriti Irani’s close aid, campaigner shot dead in Amethi

Deepak Kundal, Assistant Commissioner of Police, Agripada. (Photo: ANI)

23-yr-old medical student commits suicide after being harassed by senior doctors

Narendra Modi was Saturday appointed Prime Minister by President Ram Nath Kovind after he was unanimously elected NDA parliamentary party leader at a meeting in which he asked its members to work without discrimination, stressing on the need to win over the trust of minorities. (Photo: Twitter/ @BJP4India)

‘Oppn has fooled minorities’: PM Modi asks NDA lawmakers to win their trust



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Pope Francis condemns abortion, says use amounts to hiring of ‘paid killer’

Pope Francis says every child is a gift that changes the history of a family. (Photo:AP)
 

Muslim family names newborn son 'Narendra Modi' in UP

The infant's mother Menaj Begum also hailed the governance of the Narendra Modi government and expressed hope of being benefited by the next government's schemes. (Photo: ANI)
 

Here are some hilarious election result-themed memes

From comparing Indian politicians to 'Game of Thrones' characters to taking a jibe at Farhan Akhtar's late reaction tweet, memesters left no stone unturned. (Photo: ANI)
 

Warner, Smith booed by crowd in warm-up match against England

There were scattered boos when opening batsman Warner walked out to bat along with captain Aaron Finch in the warm-up match after Australia lost the toss. (News.com.au/Twitter)
 

Man slapped a staggering 52 times by girlfriend

An investigation by the police showed that the man had been slapped 52 times by the woman. (Photo: Representational/Pixabay)
 

Congress worker loses bet to BJP mate on poll results, shaves off head

Sen, who shaved his head in front of the people of Harana village in Rajgarh, attributed this defeat to party's unfulfilled promise of loan waivers to the farmers. (Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Smriti Irani’s close aid, campaigner shot dead in Amethi

Locals claim that Surendra Singh was considered close to Irani and he was involved in the distribution of footwear. (Representational Image)

23-yr-old medical student commits suicide after being harassed by senior doctors

Deepak Kundal, Assistant Commissioner of Police, Agripada. (Photo: ANI)

‘Oppn has fooled minorities’: PM Modi asks NDA lawmakers to win their trust

Narendra Modi was Saturday appointed Prime Minister by President Ram Nath Kovind after he was unanimously elected NDA parliamentary party leader at a meeting in which he asked its members to work without discrimination, stressing on the need to win over the trust of minorities. (Photo: Twitter/ @BJP4India)

Jagan Reddy meets KCR, bats for friendly relations between Andhra-T'gana

YSRCP leader YS Jaganmohan Reddy met Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao here on Saturday. (Photo: ANI)

DCC boss frontrunner from Ernakulam

T.J. Vinod
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham