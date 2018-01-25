search on deccanchronicle.com
 LIVE !  :  Bhuvneshwar Kumar dismissed South African openers Aiden Markram and Dean Elgar cheaply. (Photo: BCCI) LIVE| SA vs Ind, 3rd Test Day 2: South Africa head to tea break at 143-6
 
Nation, Current Affairs

'Padmaavat' release today; 18 arrested in Gurgaon school bus attack

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Jan 25, 2018, 11:00 am IST
Updated Jan 25, 2018, 5:07 pm IST
Security personnel have been deployed outside cinema halls in various parts of the country to avoid any violence.
Acts of vandalism were reported in Delhi, Haryana, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Jammu and Kashmir. (Photo: PTI)
 Acts of vandalism were reported in Delhi, Haryana, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Jammu and Kashmir. (Photo: PTI)

Mumbai: Despite the Supreme Court’s order for a nation-wide release of ‘Padmaavat’, sporadic incidents of violence were reported from several states since Wednesday.

With Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s ‘Padmaavat’ slated to hit the big screens on Thursday, security in several states have been heightened. Acts of vandalism were reported in Delhi, Haryana, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Jammu and Kashmir. In Gurgaon, adjacent to national capital Delhi, around 20-25 students of a leading Gurgaon school had a narrow escape when the frenzied mob attacked the school bus.

 

Protesters also burnt other buses and blocked roads.

Read Also: 'Padmaavat' stir: Gurgaon school bus with children stoned amid protests

Karni Sena chief Lokendra Singh Kalvi said the organisation won't allow the release of the film ‘Padmaavat’ and said "January 25 may come and go but we won't let the film release, come what may."

Several schools and companies have declared holiday after several threats. The Multiplex Association of India representing about 75 per cent of the multiplex owners said ‘Padmaavat’ will not be screened in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat and Goa.

‘Padmaavat’ has been at the centre of protests since shooting for started, with Rajput groups alleging that the film distorted history and tarnished the image of the legendary Queen of Chittor by suggesting romance between her and Delhi Sultan Alauddin Khilji.

Queen Padmini, who was said to have immolated herself to escape falling into the clutches of the invading forces of Alauddin Khilji, is looked upon as an icon by the Rajput community.

Here are the LIVE updates of the controversy surrounding ‘Padmaavat’:

04:38 pm: Members of various organisations vandalised a 'dhaba' located at Dewas, Maxi bypass in Madhya Pradesh in protest against Padmaavat. The protesters were removed from the spot after police intervention.

03:39 pm: The 18 accused in connection with the attack on a school bus in Gurgaon have been sent to 14 days judicial custody by Sohna Court.

03:11 pm: Members of an organisation at Motihari in Bihar, staged a protest against movie 'Padmaavat'.

01:10 pm: Clash broke out between Police and Bajrang Dal workers outside a cinema hall at Rishikesh in Uttarakhand. 

01:03 pm: Condemning the incident in Gurgaon where protesters had pelted stones at school bus on Wednesday, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said, "Yesterday some people pelted stones on school children in Gurgaon. I couldn't sleep entire night. If our children are pelted with stones on Republic Day eve, a few kilometeres away from nation's capital, it is a matter of shame for the entire nation."

12:50 pm: AIMIM chief and MP Asaduddin Owaisi said Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP have "meekly surrendered before people who are protesting".

12:34 pm: A man tried to self immolate outside a cinema hall at Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh. Police have detained the man.

12:32 pm: Karni Sena members at Lucknow's Novelty cinema (Uttar Pradesh) gave roses to people and appealed to them to not watch the film. A protester says 'we will also compensate money of the tickets in case people have already bought'.

12:15 pm: 18 people arrested in connection with the attack on a school bus at Gurgaon in Haryana on Wednesday, will be brought to Sohna Court later on Thursday.

11:40 am: Protesters brandish swords, burn tyres in protest against 'Padmaavat' at Muzaffarpur in Bihar.

11:38 am: In Jaipur, Karni Sena members took out bike rally in protests against 'Padmaavat'.

11:33 am: Protests were carried out by Karni Sena stage 'Padmaavat' at Jaipur in Rajasthan. Shops were also vandalised in Udaipur during protests against 'Padmaavat'.

Read Also: 'Padmaavat' releases today, here are 10 lesser known facts about Rani Padmavati​

11:15 am: Delhi High Court refuses to entertain plea against 'Padmaavat'. The high court asked petitioner to approach Supreme court. 

11:13 am: Contempt petition filed against four states in the Supreme Court, petitioner claimed that the four states had failed in their duty to maintain law and order.

11:05 am: Contempt petition filed in the Supreme Court against three members of Karni Sena for violating the Supreme Court order. 

10:50 am: PVR Cinemas at Gurgaon's Ambience mall in Haryana will not be screeing 'Padmaavat'. The multiplex has put up a notice that says, "The screening of the movie 'Padmaavat' has been cancelled.

10:07 am: Congress leader Digvijay Singh said, "Films (here 'Padmaavat') which hurt sentiments of any religion or caste should not be made." 

Read Also: No 'Padmaavat' screening in Rajasthan, Guj, MP, Goa: Multiplex body

9:59 am: Security personnel have been deployed outside cinema halls at Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh. Police said, "have not witnessed any protest yet, have increased security as a precautionary measure."

Also, security has been tightened outside cinema halls in Hyderabad on the day of the release of 'Padmaavat'.

Security at Ahmedabad in Gujarat has also been beefed up.

9:57 am: Theater in Rajouri Garden witnessed good turn-out on first day, first show of 'Padmaavat'. Movie-goers say, 'want to see the reason behind all that uproar'.

Read Also: Padmaavat movie review: It's pretty and partly absorbing but not quite exhilarating

9:46 am: Union Minister VK Singh said, "Freedom of speech and expression does not give an individual a right to tamper history. The matter can be resolved after holding talks with those who are protesting against the screening of 'Padmaavat'. There are chances of flaws when there is disagreement. (Abhivyakti ki swatantrta itihaas ko todphod karne ki ijazat nahi deti, toh jo viroh kar rahe hain unke saath baith ke isko suljhaya jaye,jab cheezen sehmati se nahi hoti hain toh phir usme gadbad hoti hai.)

8:50 am: A cinema hall owner at Pune in Maharshtra said the situation is peaceful and the show peaceful.
"Its peaceful. Current show housefull. Police presence is here, our own security is also in place. All good as of now," Kishore Ganatra, E-Square cinema hall owner in Pune said. 

Read Also: 'Padmaavat' stir: Bounty on actress Deepika Padukone’s nose again

8:20 am: Parents in Delhi and neighbouring states are worried about the safety of their child on the day of 'Padmaavat' release.

"There is panic, if school bus can be attacked in Gurgaon then can happen in Delhi also, even here there are cinema halls near schools, so have come to drop my child to school myself," said a parent in Delhi.

Meanwhile, a parent at Faridabad in Haryana said, "As of now its peaceful here but it is indeed disturbing that in Gurgaon some schools are shut as preemptive measures due to protests. Failure of administration."

8:16 am: Udaipur ADM SC Sharma has issued an order stating that students in both government and private schools should not perform on the 'ghoomar' song from the film 'Padmaavat' during Republic Day celebrations.

Tags: padmaavat release, sanjay leela bhansali, security heightened, protests against padmaavat release
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)


Related Stories

'Padmaavat' stir: Mumbai cops crack down on Karni Sena, 100 held
'Padmaavat' stir: Film release ‘deferred’ in Madhya Pradesh as stir turns violent


ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Video: When Prabhas visited ‘good friend’ Anushka’s film sets but went unrecognisable

Prabhas and Anushka Shetty's chemistry in 'Baahubali: The Conclusion' has been appreciated.
 

Hyderabad boy hit by train while clicking selfie becomes viral internet meme

The boy survived despite serious injuries following the accident (Photo: YouTube)
 

Padmaavat: Karni Sena members accidentally torch own car at protest, Twitter reacts

Karni Sena members accidentally torched their own member’s vehicle while protesting in Bhopal. (Twitter Screengrab/ ANI)
 

4 pretty creative Photoshop battles you need to see

Check out these epic Photoshop battles. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Camels reportedly disqualified from beauty contest for using Botox

Representational Image. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

High Altitude Training: How to lose a stone in 25 sessions

Here's how one can achieve accelerated weight loss, when time is not on your side. (Photo: Pixabay)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Chop off Deepika Padukone’s nose, ears and get Rs 1 cr reward: Kshatriya Community

Deepika Padukone is portraying the role of queen Padmavati in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's movie 'Padmaavat'. (Photo: File)

Delhi traffic police issues advisory ahead of Republic Day parade

Elaborate traffic arrangements have been made and restrictions have been put in place in Delhi to ensure smooth conduct of parade. (Photo: PTI)

This is 'pakoda' politics, BJP laid red carpet for 'Padmaavat' protesters: Owaisi

The AIMIM leader alleged that it shows that the Constitution and rule of law is not important for the Prime Minister Narendra Modi led government. (Photo: PTI)

Muslims, Dalits, now kids; speak up: Kejriwal condemns school bus attack

Kejriwal said people involved in Wednesday's incident should be given strong punishments, 'harsher than the punishment Lord Rama had given to Ravana'. (Photo: PTI)

IAF officer befriends IIT-Kanpur girl, rapes her repeatedly on pretext of marriage

A few months back, Sitanshu proposed marriage and started visiting the girl’s hostel of IIT-K and allegedly raped her repeatedly. (Photo: Representational/File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham