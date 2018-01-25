'Padmaavat' stir: Bounty on actress Deepika Padukone’s’s nose again

New Delhi/Jaipur: In another incident, a Haryana Roadways bus was set on fire near village Bhondsi in Gurgaon, allegedly by Karni Sena goons. This hooliganism occurred despite the claims made by the Haryana police that no one would be allowed to disrupt peace in the state in the wake of the controversial film’s release on Thursday.

In Uttar Pradesh, a a fringe outfit even declared a bounty on actress Deepika Padukone’s nose.

“Around 13 persons have been arrested for the attack and a case has been filed at Badshahpur police station. Further investigations are under way,” Guragon police commissioner Sandeep Khirwar said.

He added that raids are on to arrest the others behind the attack.

With fringe outfits defiant, the Multiplex Association of India, that represents about 75 per cent of multiplex owners, said the film would not be screened in Rajasthan, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh and Goa.

“We have decided not to play the film in four states — Rajasthan, Gujarat, MP and Goa — as the local management has told us the law and order situation is not conducive,” Deepak Asher, the association’s president, said.