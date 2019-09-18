News Digest: A smart, speedy recap of the day's headlines

Mumbai: Have you missed any news today? Here are the top national, international headlines of the day.

No talks with India: Pak PM Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday said there is no chance of talks with India and Pakistan on Kashmir until the 'curfew' is lifted. "There is no chance of talks with India on Kashmir until the curfew is lifted," Khan said, reported Pakistan media. However, India has maintained that there is no curfew in Jammu and Kashmir, which became a Union Territory after the abrogation of Article 370.

Former Andhra speaker last rites: Final rites of the former speaker of Andhra Pradesh Kodela Siva Prasada Rao was held today at his home town Narasaraopeta in Guntur district in Andhra Pradesh. The final rites were completed by 5.30 pm. Kodela Sivaram, son of demised leader lit the pyre.

DMK postpones protest over 'Imposition' of Hindi: Dravida Munnetra Kazagham (DMK) chief MK Stalin on Wednesday announced that the party has postponed its protest scheduled for September 20 against Union Home Minister Amit Shah's statement on the Hindi language after the latter issued a clarification on it.

UK PM Boris Johnson confronted: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson was confronted at a London hospital on Wednesday by the father of a sick child who said the care his child received had not been acceptable and that the nation's health service had been destroyed. As Johnson visited Whipps Cross University Hospital in east London, Omar Salem remonstrated with Johnson over the care his 7-day-old daughter had received on the children's ward after being treated by the emergency department.

Amit Shah faces flak: Facing major backlash from all over the country over his comments regarding Hindi becoming a ‘unifying language’ in India, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on Wednesday that he never asked for the imposition of Hindi over other regional languages. He also added that, “If some people want to politics, it is their choice.”

E-cigarettes banned: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said Wednesday that e-cigarettes will be banned in India. Envisioned as a tool to combat tobacco addiction, electronic cigarettes and other vaping products have become a major problem and increase the risk of children adopting them, she said.

Iran denies involvement in Saudi Aramco attacks: Iran has sent the United States a diplomatic note denying any role in attacks on Saudi oil installations and warning it would respond to any action, state media said Wednesday.

Tension in Kashmir: Armed militants are trying to spread fear among residents and defy the administration by forcibly shutting shops, sometimes by walking into the premises and intimidating owners, through threats made in posters that appear on walls overnight or by sealing shutters with tape, officials here say.

Computer hardware goes missing: In a suspected case of theft, some computer hardware has gone missing from the country's first indigenous aircraft carrier being built in the Cochin Shipyard Ltd (CSL) here, police said.

Union minister on detained J&K leaders: Jailed Jammu and Kashmir leaders will certainly be freed in less than 18 months, a central government functionary has said, in a veiled reference to the duration of the Emergency when Congress had suspended people’s rights between 1975 and 1977.

US lawmakers on preferred trade status for India: A bipartisan group of 44 influential lawmakers has urged the Trump administration to reinstate India's designation as a beneficiary developing nation under the key GSP trade programme as part of a potential trade deal between the two countries.

Modi-Xi meet and Kashmir: China on Tuesday said the Kashmir issue may not be a 'major topic' of discussion during the planned 2nd informal summit between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping, in spite of the high voltage campaign by its close ally Pakistan over India revoking the special status of Jammu and Kashmir.

Mamata meets PM Modi: In her first meeting after the general elections, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, on Wednesday, met Prime Minister Narendra Modi here and termed it as "good".

Pak declines India's request: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will not fly over Pakistan on his way to the United States to attend the United Nations General Assembly later this month. Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, on Wednesday, announced that Islamabad had declined Indian request to seek permission to cross Pakistani airspace.

