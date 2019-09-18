Nation Politics 18 Sep 2019 'E-cigarettes t ...
Nation, Politics

'E-cigarettes to be banned, offenders to face jail': FM Nirmala Sitharaman

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Sep 18, 2019, 3:37 pm IST
Updated Sep 18, 2019, 3:45 pm IST
'Reports say that there are some who are probably getting into the habit of e-cigarettes as it seems cool,' Sitharaman said.
'Production, manufacturing, import/export, transport, sale, distribution, storage, advertising related to e-cigarettes are banned,' she said. (Photo: ANI)
 'Production, manufacturing, import/export, transport, sale, distribution, storage, advertising related to e-cigarettes are banned,' she said. (Photo: ANI)

New Delhi: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman after the cabinet meeting on Wednesday said that e-cigarettes will be banned in India. Envisioned as a tool to combat tobacco addiction, electronic cigarettes and other vaping products have become a major problem and increase the risk of children adopting them, she said.

"It means the production, manufacturing, import/export, transport, sale, distribution, storage and advertising related to e-cigarettes are banned," Union Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said at a press conference.

 

"Reports say that there are some who are probably getting into the habit of e-cigarettes as it seems cool. It is believed that there are more than 400 brands, none of which is manufactured yet in India. And they come in over 150 flavours," she added.

Preeti Sudan, Secretary Health and Family Welfare said, "The punishment proposed is imprisonment up to 1 year or a fine of up to Rs. 1 lakh, or both for the first offence&imprisonment of 3 years or a fine up to Rs. 5 lakhs or both, for subsequent offence. E-hookahs are also included."

The Prohibition of E-cigarettes Ordinance, 2019, was recently examined by a Group of Ministers (GoM) following directions from the Prime Minister's Office, reported NDTV.

In the draft ordinance, the Health Ministry has proposed a maximum imprisonment of up to one year along with a penalty of Rs. 1 lakh against first time violators.

Banning alternative smoking devices like e-cigarettes, heat-not-burn smoking devices, vape and e-nicotine flavoured hookahs was among the key priorities of the first 100 days agenda of the Narendra Modi government in its second term.

Catch the latest news, live coverages and in-depth analyses from India and World. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

...
Tags: nirmala sitharaman, e-cigarettes, ban, finance minister
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Latest From Nation

The CSL authorities had lodged the complaint with the Ernakulam South police earlier this week. (Photo: Representational)

Computer hardware from aircraft carrier goes missing, SIT launches probe

The leaders met Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao and sought his support for their agitation. They even said they were ready to contest from Telangana Rashtriya Samiti (TRS) tickets, if allotted. (Photo: Twitter | @TelanganaCMO)

Impressed with schemes in bordering Telangana, Maha villages want to merge

‘I am very glad to inform that modern 'Make In India' product, the second Vande Bharat Express has completed its trial run between New Delhi and Katra (holy place of Goddess Vaishno Devi). The train will start for the passengers in Navaratri. Jai Mata Di!’ tweeted Piyush Goyal. (Photo: ANI)

Vande Bharat connecting New Delhi-Katra to debut this Navaratri

After Naidu's intervention, top officials of the Ministry of Earth Sciences including its Secretary M Rajeevan and the advisor M P Wakdikar called on the Vice President and briefed him on the status of the project here on Wednesday. (Photo: ANI)

VP Naidu expresses anguish over delay in research project in home district Nellore



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Jio tops Trai's 4G mobile broadband chart in Aug with 21.3 mbps speed

Airtel followed Jio with an average download speed of 8.2 mbps, and was followed by Vodafone (7.7 mbps) and Idea Cellular (6.1 mbps) in August.
 

10 Mantras to become a successful new age entrepreneur

Most entrepreneurs and start-up have difficulty holding on to the market and eventually fail. (Representational Image)
 

Top 5 car news of the week: Kia Seltos, Hyundai i10 N Line & more!

Here are the prices of the petrol and diesel versions of the new Kia.
 

Robert Downey Jr. might return as Iron Man, details inside

Robert Downey Jr. (Photo: AP)
 

Apple's iPad Pro may feature iPhone 11 Pro-like camera

Apple is adding more camera sensors to its iPad Pro lineup.
 

Apple is investing whopping USD 250 million in Corning

Corning and Apple's partnership go back to the first iPhone.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Karnataka to announce revised fine rates under new MV Act today

States like Madhya Pradesh, West Bengal and Punjab have put the new rules on hold. (Photo: ANI)

‘Last ditch attempt to save Rajeev Kumar’: BJP’s Vijayvargiya on Mamata meeting PM

Vijayvargiya said Banerjee is worried because she knows that Kumar’s arrest would ensure that ‘half of her state cabinet end up in jail’. (Photo: ANI)

Two senior Cong leaders along with son Karti visit P Chidambaram in Tihar

Sources were quoted as saying the leaders ‘discussed the current political situation, including Kashmir, upcoming elections and the economic situation in the country’. (Photo: PTI)

Only Mahatma Gandhi is father of nation, not Modi: Mallikarjun Kharge

If they want to consider Prime Minister Modi as their father of Nation, let them,

‘Can’t impose in India’: Rajinikanth on Shah’s appeal for common language

‘Especially, if you impose Hindi, not just Tamil Nadu, no southern state will accept that. Many states in northern parts will also not accept that,’ he said. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham