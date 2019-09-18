 LIVE !  :  The pitch at Mohali is a batsman’s delight although it is host to long boundaries. (Photo: AFP) IND vs SA 2nd T20I: India win toss, elect to bowl
 
Name change of West Bengal was discussed with PM: Mamata Banerjee

She extended invitation to PM Narendra Modi to inaugurate the world’s second largest coal block in WB.
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee called on PM Narendra Modi. (Photo: ANI)
New Delhi: West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee, on Wednesday, extended invitation to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to inaugurate the world’s second largest coal block in West Bengal and asked him fast-track approval to the state’s request for changing its name.

The two leaders met in the national capital nearly after two years.

 

“The meeting with Prime Minister was good. We discussed changing the name of West Bengal to ‘Bangla’. He has promised to do something about the matter,” Banerjee said.

