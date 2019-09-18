Name change of West Bengal was discussed with PM: Mamata Banerjee

New Delhi: West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee, on Wednesday, extended invitation to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to inaugurate the world’s second largest coal block in West Bengal and asked him fast-track approval to the state’s request for changing its name.

The two leaders met in the national capital nearly after two years.

“The meeting with Prime Minister was good. We discussed changing the name of West Bengal to ‘Bangla’. He has promised to do something about the matter,” Banerjee said.