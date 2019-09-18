No chance of talks with India on Kashmir until curfew is lifted: Pak PM

Even most of the countries have backed India, stating that New Delhi's decision to make changes in Jammu and Kashmir is part of its internal affairs. (Photo: File)

Islamabad: Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday said there is no chance of talks with India and Pakistan on Kashmir until the 'curfew' is lifted.

"There is no chance of talks with India on Kashmir until the curfew is lifted," Khan said, reported Pakistan media.

However, India has maintained that there is no curfew in Jammu and Kashmir, which became a Union Territory after the abrogation of Article 370.

Even most of the countries have backed India, stating that New Delhi's decision to make changes in Jammu and Kashmir is part of its internal affairs.

