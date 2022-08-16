Floods trouble people of merged and Islet villages

KAKINADA: The Godavari floods have been tormenting the people of merged mandals in Alluri Seetharama Raju and Eluru districts and also the islet villages and low-lying areas of Konaseema district in recent days.

The water levels started receding from Monday. But, due to heavy rains, Sabari, a tributary of River Godavari, was receiving heavy inflows on Tuesday. The water levels of the river remained high in the villages of merged mandals like Chinturu, Yetapaka, Kunavaram, VR Puram in ASR district and Kukkunuru and Velerupadu in Eluru district.

Water resources department discharged 12.80 lakhs cusecs of water by 2pm on Tuesday at Sir Arthur Cotton Barrage at Dowleswaram in East Godavari district. The discharge levels rose to 13.08 lakh by 7pm. A second warning is in force at Dowleswaram barrage.

There is no communication and transport facility from one village to another as all the villages have been inundated. The floodwaters were overflowing through the main roads like Nellipaka-Bhadrachalam, Nellipaka-Kunavaram, Kunavaram-Chinturu, Kothulagutta-Pandrajupalli, National Highway 30 and NH 330 towards the Odisha border from Chinturu, Kunavaram-VR Puram and other roads.

Officials said traffic remained blocked to several villages. The water level of the river was above 52 feet at Kunavaram by 7 pm Tuesday.

Velerupadu mandal tahsildar Chellanna Dora told the DC that 22 villages remained cut off due to flooding and no transport facility was operational in these areas. The Kothagudem-Best Gudem road was blocked due to the overflowing of waters onto the road.

Milk, candles and water packets have been distributed to the Rudramkota people and 40 families have reached up to the nearby hillock area, seeking safety for their lives.

Some 200 people of Repagagommu village have been accommodated at R&R Colony at Dacharam village. As per word from ASR district collector Sumith Kumar, the marketing department will provide vegetables to the people of the flood-affected villages on Wednesday. Only some boat services were operational in the area.

Kukunuru tahsildar Joji said some roads were blocked in Kukunuru mandal.

According to reports from VR Puram, many people from villages have reached Rekapalli village, which is safe from floods. Former ZPTC Mutyala Ramarao said the people erected tents with tarpaulins for temporary stay but there was no drinking water facility there.

“There is a borewell near the area, but it will not suffice. The affected people, in particular women, are facing difficulties as there was slush and mud everywhere.”

Officials distributed kerosene, rice and red-dal. Kerosene ran out of stock later in the day. The people were also seeking mosquito coils and nets.

Chinturu ITDA project officer Ramaseshu said they were closely observing the water levels.

The islet villages in Konaseema district were still under flood waters and all the causeways in the district have been inundated. The people were reaching their villages by walking in 3 to 5 feet- high water.