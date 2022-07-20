12,277 houses damaged in Godavari floods

About 20 habitations in Dummugudem mandal are still under floodwaters and the officials are laying barricades to prevent people from going to their villages in floodwaters. (DC Representational Photo)

BHADRACHALAM: Nearly 12,277 houses in 45-gram panchayats in seven mandals including Bhadrachalam, Charla, Dummugudem, Burgampahad, Aswapuram, Manuguru and Pinapaka in Bhadradri-Kothagudem district were damaged as per the preliminary flood damage enumeration reports. There is no way for the families to go to their houses in the next three days. Those houses are submerged in floodwater and filled with mud.

The water level is 48 feet of the second warning in the Godavari river in Bhadrachalam and about 11.39 lakh cusecs of water is flowing from there.

More than 10.30 lakh cusecs of floodwater is flowing from Laxmi Barrage and the flow is expected to continue for another two days. The rectification works of Mission Bhagiratha water supply are going on and the sanitation works are on war-footing. Boat is only the mode of transport to 85 habitations in the seven mandals till Wednesday.

About 197 fogging machines, 5,100 bags of bleaching powder, 17 JCBs, 31 dozers, 2009 spraying machines, 13,300 calcium bags, 3300 litres of phenyl, eleven 120-capacity HP motors, five fire engines, four generators, 390 tractors, nine tippers and 13 jetting machines are being involved in the sanitary operations. Flood relief operations are going on war-footing in Subhashnagar, Manubothulacheruvu, Vista Complex, Karakatta, Kotha Colony, Ayyappa Colony and Revenue Colony in Bhadrachalam. People are advised not to touch the walls of the houses as they are wet due to the inundation and may

lead to short circuits.

The people in flood-affected areas should consume boiled water to check epidemics. Floodwater is being pumped out at Vista Complex and SCCL teams are on the job. About 20 habitations in Dummugudem mandal are still under floodwaters and the officials are laying barricades to prevent people from going to their villages in floodwaters.

The flood victims, who are taking shelter in the houses of their relatives and friends, expressed anger over the enumeration staff getting details from the people staying in relief centres. The officials assured that relief assistance of Rs 10,000 would be given to each flood-affected family.