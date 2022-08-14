Floods in River Godavari start abating

Pallipalem village in Katrenikona mandal of Konaseema district inundated with flood water on Saturday. (Photo: By Arrangement)

KAKINADA: Floods in River Godavari have started receding from Saturday evening, as inflows from its tributaries Sabari and Pranahita have come down.

Irrigation officials expect to withdraw their second-level warning by Sunday evening. However, irrigation officials warn against complacency, as heavy rains have been forecast for the next two days.

Authorities discharged 14.80 lakh cusecs of flood waters till 4 p.m. on Saturday from Sir Arthur Cotton Barrage. The flow fell to 14.65 lakh cusecs by 8 p.m. But there has been no relief for people of Kunavaram, Chinturu, V.R. Puram, Kukunuru and Velerupadu mandals, as water is stagnating in their areas.

People of Kunavaram mandal have decided to undertake a “Bus Yatra’’ to meet Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy and get their problems sorted out by him. People of Tekubaka village in Kunavaram mandal staged a protest in their village Kothulagutta, while those of Narsingapeta, Pandrajupalli, Mulluru and Tekubaka in Kunavaram mandal have protested in knee-deep waters.

People in these areas maintain that the previous ITDA project officer had promised to include their village in 41.5 contour. But now, officials are saying their village comes within 43.6 contour. People say this is totally unfair.

In Konaseema district, all islet villages have been inundated. Water is flowing over causeways in areas of Kanakayalanka, Arigeravarilanka, Gantipedapudilanka, Pedapatnam, Bodasakurru, Appanapalli and Mamidikuduru. Konaseema district revenue officer Ch. Sathibabu said that 45 families have been evacuated from Yedurlanka to safer places.

Food packets are being supplied to families that have remained stranded since past three days. A fibre boat carrying vegetables and other essential commodities overturned between Chintarevulapallil and Prathipakala. Six passengers in the boat swam ashore.