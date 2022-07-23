Inflows at Bhadrachalam below danger mark

After 13 days, the water level in the Godavari river at Bhadrachalam dropped below the 43-foot threshold, the first warning mark, on Friday. (Representational Photo:DC)

Bhadrachalam: After 13 days, the water level in the Godavari river at Bhadrachalam dropped below the 43-foot threshold, the first warning mark, on Friday. As the waters began to recede, officials and people in Bhadrachalam town breathed a sigh of relief.

On July 10, the water level was approximately 43 feet, but by July 16 it had risen to 71.9 feet, a new record. The water level fluctuated between 48 and 70 feet for approximately 12 days until lowering to 42.2 feet at 3 p.m. on July 22. With the flood waters receding, it is anticipated that the flood relief efforts will be accelerated

Meanwhile, a three-member Central team, led by Parthipan K. Manoharan, deputy secretary of the Union Ministry of Finance, Ramesh Kumar Jalasangham, and Sivakumar Kishavaha, superintendent engineer of National Highways, visited Sanjeevareddypalem in Burgampahad mandal to assess the damage caused by heavy rains and floods.

The officials inspected the damaged cotton fields and dragon fruit

plantations. Additionally, they assessed the damage caused to houses and roads in Burgampahad, and the officials briefed the central team on the specifics of the loss.

Numerous government agencies sustained damages of Rs 129.53 crore as a result of flooding. The floods ruined 10,831 acres of crops, causing Rs 5.84 crore in damage. The flooding also destroyed 65 police stations, around nine electricity sub-stations, and 259 transformers worth Rs 5.89 crore.

Rural roads to an extent of 251 kilometres were damaged, resulting in an estimated loss of Rs 12.80 crore. In 45 locations, roadways owned by the department of roads and buildings were damaged, resulting in an estimated loss of Rs 99.96 crore. National highways have suffered a loss of Rs 2.52 crore.

Additionally, Mission Bhagiratha motors, panel boards, and ‘nallas’ were damaged in 212 places, resulting in a loss of Rs 2.2 crore.