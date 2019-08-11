Nation Current Affairs 11 Aug 2019 News Digest: A smart ...
News Digest: A smart, speedy recap of the day's headlines

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Aug 11, 2019, 8:57 pm IST
Updated Aug 11, 2019, 8:57 pm IST
Here are the top national, international headlines of the day.
Mumbai: Have you missed any news today? Here are the top national, international headlines of the day.

 

 

TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu trolled: Naidu posted content on Twitter taking a dig on Jagan Reddy's govenment which backfired. After receiving flak from netizens, Naidu removed the tweet on August 8.

Read: Chandrababu Naidu gets trolled for sharing fake content on Andhra CM Jagan Reddy

Amit Shah in Chennai: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday asserted that removal of special status to Jammu and Kashmir under Article 370 of the Constitution will lead to the end of terrorism and progress of the region.

Read: Was firm that Article 370 should be removed; terrorism in Kashmir will end: Shah

Rahul in Kerala: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will arrive on a two-day visit to Kerala today and will visit his Lok Sabha constituency Wayanad, which is among the worst affected because of the floods that have claimed 60 lives.

Read: 'Will be based in Wayanad,' says Rahul as flood death toll in Kerala reaches 60

Boris Johnson passes 'stop and search' rule: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has given support to the police's "stop-and-search powers" and also pledged to create "another 10,000 spaces" in UK prisons.

Read: Boris Johnson gives UK police 'stop and search' powers, adds 10K more prison cells

Floods in East China: At least 28 people lost their lives and 20 remain missing after super typhoon Lekima made landfall in east China's Zhejiang Province on Saturday, local authorities said on Sunday morning.

Read: Typhoon Lekima: 28 dead, 20 missing in east China

Navy rescues family of Army man: Crossing floodwaters, sugarcane fields, barbed fences, and electric lines, a team of Navy officers covered a distance of more than 20 km to rescue the family of an Army man in Chandur village of Belagavi district, which is hit by massive floods.

Read: Indian Navy rescues family of Army man afer 3 hours operation

RSS aids in rescue operations: The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) cadres have organized a relief camp in Sangli district, Maharashtra where unexpected aggressive floods took over several areas across the district.

Read: Maharashtra: RSS cadre helping in flood rescue operations

Samjhauta cancelled: The Indian Railways announced on Sunday that it has cancelled the Samjhauta Express train run at its end of the international border, days after Pakistan suspended services on its side. The railways run the train on Sundays from Delhi to Attari and back, while Pakistan used to run the train between Lahore and Attari.

Read: India cancels Samjhauta Express, after Pak suspended operations

Zomato again in a fix: Food delivery app Zomato has again made headlines as its executives in Howrah went on an indefinite strike protesting against delivering beef and pork contending, doing so hurts their religious sentiments.

Read: West Bengal: Zomato executives on indefinite strike against delivering beef, pork

Another triple talaq case: A woman was admitted to a hospital in Najibabad area of the district after her husband allegedly pronounced triple talaq and thrashed her over demands of dowry.

Read: UP: Woman given triple talaq after being thrashed by in-laws

Gujarat cop braves flood to save children: In a show of bravery, a police constable carried two children on his shoulders for over 1.5 kilometres to rescue them from the floodwaters in Kalyanpur village of Morbi district in Gujarat.

Read: Watch: Gujarat cop carries children on shoulders for 1.5 km in floodwater


