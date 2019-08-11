Nation Current Affairs 11 Aug 2019 Was firm that Articl ...
Was firm that Article 370 should be removed; terrorism in Kashmir will end: Shah

PTI
Published Aug 11, 2019, 12:17 pm IST
Updated Aug 11, 2019, 12:17 pm IST
Shah was in Chennai, speaking at the launch of a book on Vice President M Venkiah Naidu.
 "I was firm that Article 370 should be removed.... after (scrapping) Article 370, terrorism in Kashmir will end and it will progress on the path of development," Shah said. (Photo: Twitter / ANI)

Chennai: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday asserted that removal of special status to Jammu and Kashmir under Article 370 of the Constitution will lead to the end of terrorism and progress of the region.

Speaking at the launch of a book on Vice President M Venkiah Naidu here, Shah said he firmly believed that Article 370 that gave the special status to Jammu and Kashmir should be removed as it was not beneficial to the country.

 

"I was firm that Article 370 should be removed.... after (scrapping) Article 370, terrorism in Kashmir will end and it will progress on the path of development," he said.

...
