Nation Other News 11 Aug 2019 Maharashtra: RSS cad ...
Nation, In Other News

Maharashtra: RSS cadre helping in flood rescue operations

ANI
Published Aug 11, 2019, 8:42 pm IST
Updated Aug 11, 2019, 8:42 pm IST
About 4,000 people are being provided food in relief camp while almost 5,000 to 6,000 food packets are being sent to the stranded people.
The relief camp is set by RSS is helping people of the flood-affected district. (Photo: ANI)
 The relief camp is set by RSS is helping people of the flood-affected district. (Photo: ANI)

Sangli: The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) cadres have organized a relief camp in Sangli district, Maharashtra where unexpected aggressive floods took over several areas across the district.

The relief camp is set by RSS is helping people of the flood-affected district.

 

About 4,000 people are being provided food in relief camp while almost 5,000 to 6,000 food packets are being sent to the people stranded in various flood-affected villages.

While speaking to ANI, Sunil Kulkarni, in charge of complete relief camp said: "We are working in four ways. Our cadre members are rescuing the stranded people in flood-affected areas, along with the rescue forces. We are also providing fresh food from the kitchen here, to the flood-affected people in other camps."

"We are also managing to send around 5,000 to 6,000 food packets via boats and through the help of rescue forces, in the flood-affected areas. We have a medical team who are taking care of flood-affected patients. We have four medical vans; they provide medical services in the nearby villages. Our cadre members will also clean the flood-affected areas once the water recedes," he added.

RSS members across Maharashtra are providing the grocery items and necessary commodities to the RSS cadres in Sangli district.

A team of almost 40 doctors is actively providing medicines and health-related help.

Apart from this, they are also packing the grocery material for people including pulses, wheat, oil, and rice, which will be provided to the flood-affected people that can help them for three to four days. The help is collected from all RSS cadres of Maharashtra.

While the flood-situation in Sangli district continues to remain grim, National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) on Friday rescued about ten thousand people from two flood-affected districts of Maharashtra.

About 8000 people from Sangli district and about 2000 people from Kolhapur district were rescued by NDRF.

...
Tags: rss, floods, sangli
Location: India, Maharashtra, Sangli


Latest From Nation

‘The immovable property at 27A APJ Abdul Kalam Road was purchased utilizing a Foreign Direct Investment of USD 3 Million from a BVI based shell company namely Bronson Financial Inc. on a long-term basis for the purposes of software development in 2002,’ the source informed. (Photo: ANI)

IT attaches FDI of USD 40 million, bungalow of Ratul Puri and Deepak Puri

At least 24 people have lost their lives while around 1,024 villages in 80 talukas of 17 districts have been affected due to floods caused by incessant rains in the region, according to the Chief Minister Yediyurappa. (Photo: ANI)

Home Minister undertakes aerial survey of flood-hit areas of K'taka, Maharashtra

Photo: Twitter (@KartikDhar)

It's breakfast time... Banana? Egg? Take your pick; keep pockets heavy

The Governor prayed for peace, progress, and prosperity in the State. (Photo: ANI)

How is Kashmir gearing up for Eid? Raj Bhavan has all details



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

It's breakfast time... Banana? Egg? Take your pick; keep pockets heavy

Photo: Twitter (@KartikDhar)
 

Indian Navy rescues family of Army man afer 3 hours operation

The family was stranded in a village school. (Photo: ANI)
 

Man to plant 50 trees as punishment by Delhi HC for power theft

The Delhi High Court has directed a man to plant 50 trees as community service while agreeing to close criminal proceedings against him in a power theft case. (Photo: File)
 

‘Most flattering image on WhatsApp today’: Tharoor on his ‘Shakespeare’ photo

Shashi Tharoor shared a photo doing the rounds on social media in which somebody had morphed his face to resemble that of English poet and playwright William Shakespeare! (Photo: Twitter/ Shashi Tharoor)
 

Bihar: 24-year-old turns Tata Nano into a helicopter

It took almost seven months for Mithilesh and his brother to complete the design and in addition, an investment of seven lakh rupees went into the project. (Photo: ANI)
 

Cleanliness drives to be BJP's core initiative for Independence Day celebrations

Outlining that this will be the first Independence Day after the euphoric win of the party giving a second term to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Shah has directed workers that wide-scale cleanliness drives should be organised by all party units. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

News Digest: A smart, speedy recap of the day's headlines

(Photo: File)

How is Kashmir gearing up for Eid? Raj Bhavan has all details

The Governor prayed for peace, progress, and prosperity in the State. (Photo: ANI)

NCPCR meets AIIMS to conduct psychological profiling of juvenile sex offenders

Photo: Representational image

K Palaniswami names three lion, four tiger cubs in Vandalur zoo

Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami

Man missing after duping Hyderabad hotel of Rs 12.34 lacs

Photo: Represetational image
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham