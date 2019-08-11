Nation Current Affairs 11 Aug 2019 Toll rises to 59 in ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Toll rises to 59 in Kerala; Rahul to visit Wayanad, other affected areas

PTI
Published Aug 11, 2019, 11:24 am IST
Updated Aug 11, 2019, 11:24 am IST
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will arrive on a two-day visit to Kerala this afternoon and would visit his Lok Sabha constituency Wayanad.
Rahul is expected to visit relief camps at Kottakal in Nilambur, Mambad, Edavannappara and attend a review meeting at the Malappuram Collectorate, Congress sources said. (Photo: File)
 Rahul is expected to visit relief camps at Kottakal in Nilambur, Mambad, Edavannappara and attend a review meeting at the Malappuram Collectorate, Congress sources said. (Photo: File)

Thiruvananthapuram: The death toll in the monsoon fury in Kerala rose to 59 on Sunday with two bodies being recovered while there was a slight let-up in the rains in some regions in the state, officials said.

According to official sources, one body each was recovered this morning from Kozhikode and Alapuzha districts, which are among the badly hit by the torrential rains since last week.

 

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan held a meeting with senior officials on Sunday morning to review the flood situation.

They also discussed the search operations at Kavalappara and Puthumala in Malappuram and Wayanad districts respectively, where several people are feared to have been buried alive four days ago in two major landslides.

Over 1.65 lakh people have taken shelter in 1,318 relief camps across the southern state where the rains have triggered numerous landslides or caused floods in most of its 14 districts.

There were reports of let-up in rains some parts while the meteorological Department (IMD) issued a red alert for three districts - Wayanad, Kannur and Kasaragod for Sunday.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will arrive on a two-day visit to Kerala this afternoon and would visit his Lok Sabha constituency Wayanad, which is among the worst affected.

He is expected to visit relief camps at Kottakal in Nilambur, Mambad, Edavannappara and attend a review meeting at the Malappuram Collectorate, Congress sources said.

Gandhi will visit the affected areas in Wayanad on Monday.

The international airport at the state's commercial capital Kochi, which was closed for two days after inundation of the runway, will resume operations this noon.

The Southern Railway on Sunday fully cancelled 10 trains including the Mangaluru-Thiruvananthapuram Express, Maveli Express, Malabar Express, Kannur-Ernakulam Intercity Express, Ernakulam-Bengaluru Intercity express and four passengers.

Seven trains have been partially cancelled and two trains diverted, it announced.

Various agencies, including the Army, Navy, Coast Guard, NDRF, police force, volunteers and fishermen are involved in the rescue operations at various places.

This is the second consecutive year that the floods and landslides have ravaged Kerala which is yet to recover from the devastating deluge that claimed over 400 lives last year and had rendered lakhs homeless.

...
Tags: rahul gandhi, kerala floods, imd, wayanad
Location: India, Kerala, Thiruvananthapuram (Trivandrum


Latest From Nation

Indian Meteorological Department has predicted light to moderate rainfall from Monday onwards. (Photo: File | ANI)

30 dead, 10 missing in Pune as floods continue to batter Maharashtra

'On Friday, we got a rape complaint by an inspector and a video was also shot which was used to sexually assault her several times,' Deputy Superintendent of Police, Pushpa said. (Photo: ANI)

Police inspector held for raping woman in Haryana

The husband of a local BJP leader was allegedly thrashed in Aligarh by some people after his wife participated in the BJP's membership drive. (Photo: Twitter/ ANI)

UP man thrashed after wife participated in BJP membership drive

The girl, who is yet to be identified, is undergoing treatment at a private hospital for her injuries. (Photo: Representational)

Girl tries to commit suicide by jumping from 3rd floor of GIP mall in Noida



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

No picture of politician or political party on relief material: Maha CM

Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis. (Photo: PTI)
 

Watch: NSA Doval on ground zero to assess Kashmir, interacts with locals in Anantnag

The NSA was also seen chiding a child on whether he was happy at schools being closed. (Photo: File)
 

Video: Salman Khan-Madhuri Dixit recreate Pehla Pehla Pyaar after 25 years of HAHK

Salman Khan and Madhuri Dixit. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Priyanka Chopra's film Paani wins National Award; Nick Jonas' reaction is unmissable

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas.
 

Boring iPhone design allowing Android rivals to destroy Apple

The future is bright for Android! (Photo: Samsung Galaxy Zero concept AndroidLeo)
 

World largest lake Tilicho to be replaced by Nepal's newly-discovered lake

A newly-discovered lake in Nepal is likely to set a new record of being the world's highest lake replacing Tilicho, which is situated at an altitude of 4,919 metres in the Himalayan nation and currently holding the title. (Representational Image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Chandrababu Naidu gets trolled for sharing fake content on Andhra CM Jagan Reddy

While one of the photos has Accredited Social Health Activist (ASHA) workers giving a milk bath to Reddy, the other photo represents them holding a mock funeral of the government to lodge a complaint. (Photo: File)

‘Most flattering image on WhatsApp today’: Tharoor on his ‘Shakespeare’ photo

Shashi Tharoor shared a photo doing the rounds on social media in which somebody had morphed his face to resemble that of English poet and playwright William Shakespeare! (Photo: Twitter/ Shashi Tharoor)

Jaishankar to visit China today, to co-chair 2nd HLM meet amid tensions

The decision to establish the HLM was taken during the maiden informal summit between Modi and Xi in Wuhan in April last year. (Photo: AP)

BJP asks party leaders, workers to enroll 5 lakh new members in Hyderabad

BJP leader Rama Krishna said the membership drive is witnessing good response from people after the Centre scrapped Article 370, which gives special status to Jammu and Kashmir. (Photo: ANI twitter)

Delhi court grants bail to man accused of giving triple talaq to wife

The case was registered under Section 4 (punishment for giving triple talaq) of The Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Act, 2019. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham