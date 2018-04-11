search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Days before death, Unnao rape victim's father named BJP MLA's brother as his attacker

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Apr 11, 2018, 9:53 pm IST
Updated Apr 11, 2018, 9:53 pm IST
The 55-year-old man, who was arrested by the police last week following complaints by the attackers, died in police custody on Monday.
The attack came after the family's failed attempts to get justice for their 18-year-old daughter, who was allegedly raped by BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar and his brother Atul Singh in June, 2017. (YouTube | Screengrab)
 The attack came after the family's failed attempts to get justice for their 18-year-old daughter, who was allegedly raped by BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar and his brother Atul Singh in June, 2017. (YouTube | Screengrab)

Lucknow: Days before he died, the father of Unnao rape victim, who accused Uttar Pradesh BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar of rape, had named his attackers: the brother of the "vidhayak" (lawmaker). The 55-year-old man, who was arrested by the police last week following complaints by the attackers, died in police custody on Monday.

Read: UP: 6 cops suspended after father of woman raped by BJP MLA dies in jail

 

The attack came after the family's failed attempts to get justice for their 18-year-old daughter, who was allegedly raped by BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar and his brother Atul Singh in June, 2017.

On Sunday, the rape victim attempted suicide outside the residence of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

Also Read: Woman attempts suicide outside UP CM’s house, claims BJP MLA raped her

The same day, the 55-year-old father was admitted to a local hospital after his condition worsened.

According to NDTV, a video from the hospital has now surfaced, which shows him answering questions about the attack during his initial medical check-up on April 3, before he was sent to jail.

"Atul Singh, the brother of the lawmaker thrashed me. He kept on beating me. Nobody tried to save me," he is heard saying. "Police waale (police men -- perhaps the security personnel of the lawmaker) were standing there. They did nothing," says the man, bruises plainly visible on his face and chest.

While the postmortem report said the cause of death was blood poisoning due to perforation of colon, a part of the intestines. But it also listed 14 horrific injuries -- multiple abrasions near abdomen, buttocks, thighs, above and below knee joints and arms.

Also Read: Postmortem of Unnao rape victim's father reveals 14 brutal injuries

Atul Singh was arrested for the assault last evening, days after police attempts at a cover-up. Though he was named in the complaint filed by the family, his name was dropped from the FIR (First Information Report) filed in the case.  

Also Read: They are of low class, trying to malign me: Unnao BJP MLA on rape allegation

On Wednesday morning, Kuldeep Singh Sengar's wife Sangeeta met a top police officer in Lucknow, saying she wanted "justice for her husband" who was being given a media trial.

She said, "He has isolated himself in his room and is feeling helpless. We want the truth to come out. Just by using words like 'balatkaari' (rapist), nothing will be proved."

Also Read: My husband has isolated himself in room: Wife of BJP MLA accused in Unnao rape

Tags: unnao rape, uttar pradesh bjp mla, kuldeep singh senger, yogi adityanath
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh, Lucknow




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

10 things to know before going vegan

According to studies, the more gradually people transition to veganism, the more likely they are to stick to it. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Food review: Digging into some decadent delicacies, home style

Eggless Choco Orange Lava Cake by FreshMenu.
 

‘Um... no’: Zuckerberg protects his own privacy in testimony

Durbin was among many senators who grilled Zuckerberg on what the social network collected on its users.
 

Weight loss may be an indicator of cancer

Unintended weight loss in people over 60 exceeded the three per cent risk threshold for urgent investigation in NICE guidelines. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Have you experienced Instagram's new 'Focus' feature?

Instagram noted that the update will be available as part of the app's latest version 39.0 for iOS in the Apple App Store and for Android in Google Play.
 

Cauvery row: Homecoming cut short! CSK’s IPL 2018 matches moved out of Chennai

Just a day after Chennai Super Kings’ happy homecoming at MA Chidambaram Stadium (Chepauk) as they defeated Kolkata Knight Riders in the last-over thriller on Tuesday, the cricket fans in Chennai are dealt with a big blow as MS Dhoni-led CSK’s home games are shifted out of the city following protests over Cauvery row. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Can’t compel armed forces to buy ‘Made in India’ weapons: Niramala Sitharaman

Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said the armed forces were at liberty to pick and choose the equipment they need from anywhere in the world. (Twitter Screengrab | @DefenceMinIndia)

Ravi Shankar Prasad wants promise from Rahul Gandhi after Mark Zuckerberg's apology

Union MInister Ravi Shankar Prasad said Congress President Rahul Gandhi should apologise and promise not to manipulate voters and divide the society in future. (Photo: AP | File)

Watch: Anupam Kher looks unbelievably similar to former PM Manmohan Singh

The Accidental Prime Minister is slated to release on December 21. (Photo: Twitter/@AnupamPKher)

Widespread worry over poll system undermining by money, muscle power: Manmohan Singh

Former prime minister Manmohan Singh delivers lecture on '70th Anniversary of our Independence-Strengthening the Roots of our Democracy' during the Ist Prof. S.B. Rangnekar Memorial Oration at Punjab University in Chandigarh on Wednesday. (Photo: PTI)

Hope PM Modi will soon hold fast over atrocities against women, says Rahul

Congress President Rahul Gandhi took a swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the incident of alleged rape of an 18-year-old woman in Uttar Pradesh's Unnao and subsequent death of the victim's father in police custody. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham