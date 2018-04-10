Postmortem of Unnao rape victim's father reveals 14 brutal injuries

The man was fighting for justice and was arrested following the complaint of BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar and others. (Photo: ANI)

Unnao: The postmortem report of the father of the Uttar Pradesh rape victim, who had accused a sitting BJP MLA of raping her, has revealed the brutality and severity of the attack on the 55-year-old man.

Abrasions, contusions and bruises were among the 14 injuries that were mentioned in the postmortem report of rape victim’s father who died in the police custody on Monday.

The brother of the MLA was arrested on Tuesday for the assault and sent to jail for 14 days.

The brother of the MLA was arrested on Tuesday for the assault and sent to jail for 14 days.

The postmortem report of the 55-year-old listed multiple abrasions near abdomen, buttocks, thighs, above and below knee joints and arms. It, however, listed blood poisoning due to perforation of colon as the cause of death, reports NDTV.

Perforation of colon, which is a part of intestines, can be caused by a number of diseases. It can also be caused by blunt trauma to the abdomen or a knife or gunshot wound.

The family of the rape victim has maintained that the man had died due the assault. They said that he was arrested despite his horrific injuries on a complaint filed by his assailants, and was hospitalised only the day before he died.

The police maintained that he was beaten up while in jail, and had even arrested five men earlier.

SP Chaudhary, Chief Medical Officer of Unnao said it was entirely possible that the man was attacked in jail. "It is entirely possible that there could have been a smaller undetected perforation that became larger later," he told NDTV.

As for Atul Singh, brother of BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar, police documents indicate a cover-up.

Though the family's complaint about the assault named Atul Singh, along with a few others, the First Information Report (FIR) filed by the police, omitted his name.

Six police personnel - two officers and four constables - were suspended as the reports of the attack on the teen's father evoked anger.

The attack took place last Tuesday - five days before the 18-year-old attempted to kill herself outside the residence of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, accusing him of shielding the minister.

Kuldeep Singh Sengar and his brother, she said, raped her last June. But the family's month’s-long efforts to bring them to book were repeatedly foiled, she said.

Kuldeep Singh Sengar has said the family has been maligning him since he tried to protect four young men whom the girl had accused of rape. He has also refused to resign and attributed the beating of the girl's father to "family divide".