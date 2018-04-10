search on deccanchronicle.com
 LIVE !  :  Andre Russell lead the way from the front with a sizzling knock of 88. (Photo: BCCI) LIVE| IPL 2018, CSK vs KKR: Hosts lose Shane Watson, Ambati Rayudu
 
Nation, Current Affairs

Postmortem of Unnao rape victim's father reveals 14 brutal injuries

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Apr 10, 2018, 9:24 pm IST
Updated Apr 10, 2018, 9:24 pm IST
Abrasions, contusions and bruises were among 14 injuries mentioned in postmortem report of rape victim’s father.
The man was fighting for justice and was arrested following the complaint of BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar and others. (Photo: ANI)
 The man was fighting for justice and was arrested following the complaint of BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar and others. (Photo: ANI)

Unnao: The postmortem report of the father of the Uttar Pradesh rape victim, who had accused a sitting BJP MLA of raping her, has revealed the brutality and severity of the attack on the 55-year-old man.

Abrasions, contusions and bruises were among the 14 injuries that were mentioned in the postmortem report of rape victim’s father who died in the police custody on Monday. 

 

The man was fighting for justice and was arrested following the complaint of BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar and others.

The brother of the MLA was arrested on Tuesday for the assault and sent to jail for 14 days. 

Read: They are of low class, trying to malign me: Unnao BJP MLA on rape allegation

The postmortem report of the 55-year-old listed multiple abrasions near abdomen, buttocks, thighs, above and below knee joints and arms. It, however, listed blood poisoning due to perforation of colon as the cause of death, reports NDTV.

Perforation of colon, which is a part of intestines, can be caused by a number of diseases. It can also be caused by blunt trauma to the abdomen or a knife or gunshot wound.

The family of the rape victim has maintained that the man had died due the assault. They said that he was arrested despite his horrific injuries on a complaint filed by his assailants, and was hospitalised only the day before he died.

The police maintained that he was beaten up while in jail, and had even arrested five men earlier.

SP Chaudhary, Chief Medical Officer of Unnao said it was entirely possible that the man was attacked in jail. "It is entirely possible that there could have been a smaller undetected perforation that became larger later," he told NDTV.

As for Atul Singh, brother of BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar, police documents indicate a cover-up.

Though the family's complaint about the assault named Atul Singh, along with a few others, the First Information Report (FIR) filed by the police, omitted his name. 

Six police personnel - two officers and four constables - were suspended as the reports of the attack on the teen's father evoked anger.

The attack took place last Tuesday - five days before the 18-year-old attempted to kill herself outside the residence of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, accusing him of shielding the minister. 

Also Read: Woman attempts suicide outside UP CM’s house, claims BJP MLA raped her

Kuldeep Singh Sengar and his brother, she said, raped her last June. But the family's month’s-long efforts to bring them to book were repeatedly foiled, she said.

Kuldeep Singh Sengar has said the family has been maligning him since he tried to protect four young men whom the girl had accused of rape. He has also refused to resign and attributed the beating of the girl's father to "family divide".

Tags: kuldeep singh sengar, unnao rape, yogi adityanath, postmortem report
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh, Unnao




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Are you charging your smartphone the right way? Think again!

You must have heard or read on WhatsApp about the phone on overnight charging blowing up causing injuries to the user while the person was asleep.
 

Theresa May not invited to Harry, Meghan royal wedding

The government source said the wedding venue, St George's Chapel in Windsor, was notably smaller than Westminster Abbey where Harry's older brother Prince William married Kate Middleton in 2011 surrounded by a number of heads of government. (Photo: AP)
 

Meghan, Harry urge wedding invitees to donate to charities, includes Mumbai NGO

Seven charity organizations have been selected by the couple for their well wishers to send in their donations. (Photo: AP)
 

Here's how coffee can help you lose weight

Your daily cup of coffee can help boost your metabolic rate, by stimulating thermogenesis, helping you, in turn, to burn more fat. (Photo: Pexels)
 

LIVE| IPL 2018, CSK vs KKR: Hosts lose Shane Watson, Ambati Rayudu

Andre Russell lead the way from the front with a sizzling knock of 88. (Photo: BCCI)
 

Shocking: Jealous wife rips husband's scrotum

Sue dug her fingernails in and ripped the right side of his scrotum leaving the man with a laceration.(Photo: Pixabay)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

UP Madrasa teaches Sanskrit alongside Urdu; students say 'énjoying' learning

The principal of the Madrasa, Hafiz Nazre Alam, noted that being a modern establishment under the Uttar Pradesh Education Board, languages like Arabic are being taught as well. (Photo: ANI)

No inherent bias in 15th Finance Commission’s Terms of Reference: Arun Jaitley

Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said that the Finance Commissions uses appropriate criteria to assess the true needs of states, helping them meet a fiscal deficiency. (Photo: File)

HC orders interim stay on order cancelling extension of WB nomination filing dates

Calcutta High Court on Tuesday ordered an interim stay on the state poll panel's overnight withdrawal of its own order extending the last date from April 9 till April 10 for filing nominations by the candidates for the Panchayat elections. (Photo: File)

Search on for 35-yr-old anthropologist, Atreyee Majumder, missing for week

Police said Atreyee Majumder was seen on security footage at two hotels after that - the Novotel and the Marriot at Bellandur. (Twitter Screengrab)

Aircel-Maxis case: Enforcement Directorate questions Karti Chidambaram

Karti Chidambaram was questioned in connection with the Aircel Maxis money laundering case. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham