Unnao rape row: Brother of BJP MLA arrested over death of victim’s father

PTI
Published Apr 10, 2018, 11:32 am IST
Updated Apr 10, 2018, 11:53 am IST
Four accused -- Sonu, Baua, Vinit and Shailu -- named in the FIR registered on Apr 4 for beating up Pappu had been arrested.
An 18-year-old woman alleged that she was raped by BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar and his brothers. (Photo: PTI)
Unnao: Atul Singh, the brother of a rape-accused BJP MLA, was arrested in Unnao early on Tuesday, police said. According to a police spokesperson, a crime branch team arrested Atul Singh Sengar, on the directions of the state police chief.

An 18-year-old woman alleged that she was raped by BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar and his brothers. On Monday, her father died in custody in Unnao, prompting her to charge that he was killed inside jail at the behest of the lawmaker.

 

Pappu Singh, around 50, was rushed to a hospital from the district jail on April 8 and died during treatment on Monday, Superintendent of Police, Unnao, Pushpanjali had said.

Four accused -- Sonu, Baua, Vinit and Shailu -- named in the FIR registered on April 4 for beating up Pappu had been arrested.

Also Read: UP: BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar in dock as rape victim’s dad dies in custody

The complaint was lodged by Asha Singh wife of Surendra Singh alias Pappu.

Pappu was arrested on April 5 under the Arms Act after he was allegedly beaten up by Anil Singh, the MLA's brother.

Makhi police station SHO Ashok Kumar Singh had been suspended.

