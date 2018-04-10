UP: BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar in dock as rape victim’s dad dies in custody

Unnao (UP): The father of an 18-year-old woman, who had alleged rape by BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar and his brothers, died in custody here on Monday, prompting her to put the blame on the lawmaker.

A defiant Sengar, however, rejected the charge as a conspiracy by his opponents and said the complainant belonged to a “low class”, even as six policemen were suspended and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath assured whosoever is guilty will not be spared.

The woman’s father, aged around 50, was rushed to a hospital from the district jail on Sunday night and died during treatment on Monday, an officials said. He was arrested on April 5 under the Arms Act, they added.

Significantly, a case had been registered against four persons a few days back on a complaint by the deceased’s wife that he was beaten up. “The four accused — Sonu, Baua, Vinit and Shailu — named in the FIR registered on April 4, 2018 for beating up the deceased had been arrested,” Superintendent of Police, Unnao, Pushpanjali Devi said.

On Sunday, the woman who has accused the MLA had even tried to immolate herself outside Adityanath’s office.

Speaking to reporters outside the Chief Minister’s Office in Lucknow, Sengar said the allegations against him were part of a conspiracy.