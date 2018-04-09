search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

6 cops suspended after father of woman raped by UP BJP MLA dies in custody

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Apr 9, 2018, 3:00 pm IST
Updated Apr 9, 2018, 3:00 pm IST
Pappu Singh, 50, was in judicial custody after a complaint was filed by his daughter's alleged rapists.
An 18-year-old woman from Uttar Pradesh's Unnao had alleged rape by BJP MLA and his brother and attempted suicide along with her family members by trying to immolate herself outside CM Yogi Adityanath's home on Sunday. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)
 An 18-year-old woman from Uttar Pradesh's Unnao had alleged rape by BJP MLA and his brother and attempted suicide along with her family members by trying to immolate herself outside CM Yogi Adityanath's home on Sunday. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)

Unnao: The father of 18-year-old woman from Uttar Pradesh's Unnao, who had alleged rape and attempted suicide along with her family members by trying to immolate herself outside Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's home on Sunday, died on Monday morning at the district hospital.

Pappu Singh, 50, was in judicial custody after a complaint was filed by his daughter's alleged rapists. He was reportedly beaten up by their men last week. He was rushed to a hospital from the district jail on Sunday night and died during treatment on Monday.

 

As many as six police personnel were suspended and four accused were arrested for allegedly beating up a rape victim's father here.

"Two police officers and four constables have been suspended, while four accused of beating the rape victim's father have been arrested," said Unnao Superintendent of Police (SP), Pushpanjali Devi.

District Magistrate Ravi Kumar NG said that the postmortem examination of the victim would be conducted by a panel of doctors to ascertain the cause of death.

Pappu was arrested on April 5 under the Arms Act after he was allegedly beaten up by Anil Singh, the MLA's brother.

The 18-year-old woman had alleged that she was raped by BJP MLA from Unnao in Uttar Pradesh Kuldeep Singh Sengar and his brother in 2017, but the police refused to take any action or register any case against them. She also claimed that her family was threatened after they tried to file an FIR (First Information Report).

Last Tuesday, her father was allegedly assaulted by Kuldeep Singh Sengar, his brother and their associates, but an FIR was filed against the woman's father and he was arrested. On Sunday, when the man complained of abdominal pain, he was taken to the district hospital where he died.

"The incident happened while the man was in judicial custody. Magisterial inquiry will be conducted. If there have been lapses by the police, action will be taken," Deputy Inspector General of Police Pravin Kumar said.

Before attempting to immolate self, the woman had said she was raped and despite her family's pleas, no action was taken by the police. "I want all of them arrested otherwise I will kill myself. I had even gone to the chief minister with no result. When we tried to file a complaint, we were threatened," the woman had said.

Also Read: Woman attempts suicide outside UP CM’s house, claims BJP MLA raped her

Sengar, who has been a leader with the Samajwadi Party and Bahujan Samaj Party earlier, has denied the allegations.

"It's a conspiracy hatched by my political opponents to damage my reputation... I have no problems with any probe. Let a probe be conducted, and the guilty be given the stringent punishment. If I am found guilty in the probe, I am ready to face the punishment," Sengar told news agency PTI.

(With inputs from agencies)

Tags: woman attempts suicide, kuldeep singh sengar, rape victim father dies, unnao, yogi aditynath, bjp
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh, Unnao




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Cauvery row: IPL chairman makes this big statement on CSK games in Chennai

“IPL2018 matches in Chennai will be held as per the schedule. Adequate security measures have been taken. IPL should not be dragged into political controversies,” said IPL chairman Rajeev Shukla. (Photo: BCCI)
 

Why're you late: Employee's epic excuse, boss's reply melts hearts over internet

On Imgur, an online image sharing community, user CainMolir shared a screenshot of an exchange between her and employee Jenn who sent a message intimating that she’d be late to work. (Photo: Imgur/ CainMolir)
 

You have been charging your phone the wrong way all these years

You must have heard or read on WhatsApp about the phone on overnight charging blowing up causing injuries to the user while the person was asleep.
 

12-year-old breathes and smiles again after massive tumour on her face is removed

Apart from causing breathing issues, the tumour also restricted her from eating (Photo: YouTube)
 

CWG 2018: Mehuli Ghosh, Apurvi Chandela clinch silver, bronze in shooting

17-year old Mehuli Ghosh fell marginally behind Singapore's Martina Lindsay Veloso, who bagged gold, while Apurvi Chandela, with a score of 423.2, set a new qualification Games record. (Photo: Twitter / India All Sports)
 

Cauvery row: Rajinikanth opposes IPL in Chennai, asks CSK stars to wear black bands

Rajinikanth suggested Chennai Super Kings (CSK) team players play wearing black bands as a mark of expressing the anguish of people who have been staging protests demanding setting up of Cauvery Management Board. (Photo: AFP / BCCI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Jagdish Tytler asked to leave Cong protest? Stage not for ex-MPs, says Cong

When reporters saw Tytler leaving the stage, then they questioned him whether he was asked to leave as one of the mottos of the programme was communal harmony. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)

Rajnath Singh to open new NSG complex in Hyderabad tomorrow

Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh will inaugurate the regional hub complex of the elite anti-terror force National Security Guard (NSG) at Ibrahimpatnam near Hyderabad on Tuesday. (Photo: PTI)

Height of Centre's oppressive attitude: Andhra Pradesh CM on TDP MPs' arrest

It was 'atrocious' to behave in 'an inhuman' manner against the MPs, who tried to stage a peaceful protest outside the Prime Minister's residence, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu said. (Photo: PTI)

Frame scheme on Cauvery water by May 3, no escaping task: SC to Centre

The Supreme Court asked the Centre to file its draft scheme by May 3 in pursuance of its judgment in the Cauvery water dispute case. (Photo: File)

Can't give her membership: Film association on Telugu actress who stripped in protest

Police have charged the actress with obscene acts in public place under the Indian Penal Code. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham