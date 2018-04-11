Hope PM Modi will soon hold fast over atrocities against women, says Rahul

Congress President Rahul Gandhi took a swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the incident of alleged rape of an 18-year-old woman in Uttar Pradesh's Unnao and subsequent death of the victim's father in police custody. (Photo: File)

Mumbai: Congress President Rahul Gandhi took a swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the incident of alleged rape of an 18-year-old woman in Uttar Pradesh's Unnao and subsequent death of the victim's father in police custody.

The victim has accused UP BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar and his brother for raping her in June last year. The lawmaker's brother Atul Singh has been accused of thrashing the victim's father, who died in custody on Monday.

Rahul Gandhi cited the rape case to target Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the fast he plans to hold on Thursday, April 12, along with his ministers over the recent disruption and wasted parliament session.

The Hindi tweet roughly translates to: "The atrocities committed on a father who was seeking justice for his daughter in Uttar Pradesh has put mankind to shame. I hope that the Prime Minister will soon hold a fast over the violence against women, the failure of law and order and growing anarchy under the BJP rule."

Rahul Gandhi's party has blamed the Yogi Adityanath government of shielding the accused MLA.

Addressing the media, Congress spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala said, "The Unnao rape victim cried for justice and pleaded with Yogi Adityanath for eight-nine months. However, the Yogi government did not budge because the MLA was protected by him."

Intensifying the attack on Modi and his government, the Congress spokesperson said, "Beti Bachao Beti Padhao" (save the girl child, educate her) -- a campaign close to PM Modi's heart -- should be renamed "BJP se beti bachao" (Save girls from BJP).

The 18-year-old -- whose family has been running from pillar to post for justice ever since the heinous crime allegedly took place in June, 2017 -- tried to commit suicide outside Yogi Adityanath's home on Sunday. The next day, her father died at a local hospital, where he was admitted hours before with severe stomach pains.

The 55-year-old was arrested last week on a complaint by his attackers.

According to reports, a video from the hospital, where the victim's father underwent a routine medical check-up before being sent to jail, shows him naming BJP MLA's brother Atul Singh as his attacker. His face bore multiple bruise and lacerations.

The postmortem report said the man had died due to blood poisoning from a perforated intestine. It also listed 14 bruises all over his body.

Kuldeep Singh Sengar's brother Atul was arrested on Tuesday over the assault. He has been remanded in judicial custody for a fortnight.

BJP MLA Sengar's wife Sangeeta met the UP police chief on Wednesday, demanding justice for her husband, who she claimed, was facing a media trial.

