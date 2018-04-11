search on deccanchronicle.com
BJP MLA Kuldeep Sengar’s brother Atul held for assault

Published Apr 11, 2018, 2:11 am IST
Updated Apr 11, 2018, 2:11 am IST
The father was later arrested on charges of assault and he died on Monday morning.
BJP Logo
 BJP Logo

Lucknow: Atul Sengar, brother of BJP MLA Kuldeep Sengar who was charged with rape, has been arrested by the police, early on Tuesday morning.

Atul Sengar has been accused of beating up the rape survivor’s family and her father who died in police custody on Monday. Atul Sengar had reportedly beaten up the girl’s father and other family members on April 3 when they refused to withdraw their rape complaint.

 

The father was later arrested on charges of assault and he died on Monday morning.

The postmortem report of the survivor’s father, Surendra Singh a.k.a. Pappu Singh, showed that he died of ‘shock and septicemia’. The report said that there was bleeding and perforation in his lower intestines (probably due to injury).

ADG (law and order) Anand Kumar told reporters that a special investigation team has been set up to probe the Unnao rape case and also the death of the rape survivor’s father. 

The ADG refused to admit any negligence on part of the police and said that the deceased had been brought to the police station on April 5 in an injured condition. 

A lawyer, M.L. Sharma has also filed a PIL in Supreme Court seeking a CBI probe into the case and also compensation for the family. 

DGP O.P. Singh said on Tuesday that there were sufficient grounds for the arrest of Atul Sengar. Four other accused in the case — Sonu, Baua, Vinit and Shailu — named in the FIR registered on April 4 for beating up Pappu Singh had also been arrested.

