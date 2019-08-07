News Digest: A smart, speedy recap of the day's headlines

Nation Current Affairs 07 Aug 2019 News Digest: A smart ...
Published Aug 7, 2019
Updated Aug 7, 2019, 9:25 pm IST
Here are the top national, international headlines of the day.
Mumbai: Have you missed any news today? Here are the top national, international headlines of the day.

 

 

Increased efficiency: Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu on Wednesday said that after a long time the Upper House witnessed "narrowing of divergence" in terms of Bills passed by both the Houses of Parliament and termed the 249th session as "best" in the last 17 years.

Read: 249th session witnessed best in last 17 years, 31 Bills passed: RS Chairman Naidu

Ayodhya case hearing: Hearing in the Ayodhya case in the Supreme Court continued for the second consecutive day on Wednesday when it heard arguments from senior lawyer K Parasaran, advocate for deity Ram Lalla and Sushil Jain, the counsel for Nirmohi Akhara.

Read: Ayodhya case: Counsel cites Valmiki Ramayan, SC seeks evidence of possession of Ramjanmabhumi

Doval's visit to J&K: National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval on Wednesday visited Shopian and met with some local people as part of his visit for an assessment on the situation in Jammu and Kashmir

Read: NSA Doval breaks breads with people in Shopian, takes stock of situation

Mamata meets South: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesay unveiled a statue of former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M Karunanidhi in Kodambakkam here on Wednesday on his first death anniversary.

Read: Mamata Banerjee unveils statue of Karunanidhi

HDK's dig at Yeddy: Former Karnataka chief minister HD Kumaraswamy on Wednesday slammed his successor BS Yediyurappa for his 'absence' when parts of the state are hit by floods as he sought to counter the social media campaign that mocked at his son Nikhil during the Lok Sabha polls.

Read: Elliddiyappa (where are you) Yediyurappa?: HDK counters campaign against his son

CWC on 370: After Congress Working Committee's (CWC) meeting on Tuesday, the key Congress leaders said that 'No government has the power to change it's status or divide it or reduce it to any part of a UT.'

Read: No government can change status of J&K: Congress Working Committee

Kerala nun dismissed: One of the nuns who had participated in the protest against rape accused Bishop Franco Mulakkal, was dismissed from the Franciscan Clarist Congregation (FCC) on Wednesday for violating the rules laid down by it.

Read: Kerala nun who protested against rape accused bishop dismissed from Church

Contradictory reports arise over Article 370: US state department said on Wednesday that India did not inform the US about its intention to scrap special status to Jammu and Kashmir, disputing media reports that New Delhi had kept Washington in the loop.

Read: US claims India did not inform about move to revoke Article 370 in J&K

Pakistan takes retaliatory action: Pakistan has officially stated that it will downgrade diplomatic relations and suspend bilateral trade with India following the government's move to end special status for Jammu and Kashmir and bifurcate it into two union territories. Islamabad also said it would approach the United Nation's Security Council against the move. Pakistan has also expelled Indian envoy to the country, as reported by news agency AFP.

Read: Post Article 370, Pakistan expels Indian envoy, suspends trade

The 'motherly' figure: Sushma Swaraj, Former Minister of External Affairs, passed away on Tuesday night. She was 67, after suffering a massive cardiac arrest. Sushma Swaraj was known for having brought a rare empathy and a human approach to India's diplomacy and also in politics in general.

Read: ‘Help was just a tweet away’, netizens after ‘Twitter’s favourite minister's’ demise

...
