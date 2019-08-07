Nation Current Affairs 07 Aug 2019 Elliddiyappa (where ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Elliddiyappa (where are you) Yediyurappa?: HDK counters campaign against his son

PTI
Published Aug 7, 2019, 8:03 pm IST
Updated Aug 7, 2019, 8:03 pm IST
The slogan was an extract from an audio release event of HDK's son Nikhil's starrer 'Jaguar' in 2016.
On Wednesday, Kumaraswamy attacked Yediyurappa over not being present in the state when northern districts had been facing the flood fury. (Photo: File)
Bengaluru: Former Karnataka chief minister HD Kumaraswamy on Wednesday slammed his successor BS Yediyurappa for his 'absence' when parts of the state are hit by floods as he sought to counter the social media campaign that mocked at his son Nikhil during the Lok Sabha polls.

There are floods in many parts of Karnataka. I need to ask, Ellidiyappa Yediyurappa (Where are you Yediyurappa)?

 

Those who ran the Whatsapp campaign Nikhil Ellidiyappa I want to ask them where is Yediyurappa," he said.

Apparently referring to Yeddyurappa's two-day visit to New Delhi, Kumaraswamy tossed the question in the same fashion which was an irritant for the JD(S) first family.

Kumaraswamy, who was unseated as the chief minister last month following rebellion by a group of MLAs of the then ruling coalition of Congress and his party JD(S), was addressing the party workers at the Palace Grounds here.

During the recent Lok Sabha elections, Kumaraswamy's son and former prime minister HD Deve Gowda's grandson, Nikhil Kumaraswamy lost his maiden election from Mandya against BJP backed independent candidate Sumalatha Ambareesh, a multi-lingual film actress.

At the height of election campaign, suddenly a social media campaign Nikhil Elliddiyappa (Where are you Nikhil?) started and went viral much to the discomfort for the JD(S) first family.

The slogan was an extract from an audio release event of Nikhil starrer "Jaguar" in 2016.

In that event, father Kumaraswamy called his son Nikhil Elliddiyappa and the son got up from the crowd to say that he was already amidst the people.

On Wednesday, Kumaraswamy attacked Yediyurappa over not being present in the state when northern districts had been facing the flood fury.

Yediyurappa, who undertook an aerial survey of the flood-hit areas on Monday, had left for Delhi that day itself to meet party's central leaders over cabinet formation.

The chief minister had then said he would submit a memorandum to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, seeking a package for relief and rehabilitation work. He returned to the state on Wednesday evening.

Kumaraswamy said that when floods ravaged Kodagu district in 2018, the then district in-charge minister Sa Ra Mahesh had camped in the flood-hit areas for a month and he himself visited the area five times.

The JDS leader also recalled the coalition government led by him provided houses constructed at a cost of Rs 10 lakh each to those who lost their shelter.

We gave compensation five times more than the land value to the farmers who lost their land. Not a single word came in praise. It's not mine but peoples loss (in JD-S losing power), Kumaraswamy rued.

The JD(S) leader hit out at Yediyurappa for not formulating regulations for the Debt Relief Act that could give relief to the farmers from private money lenders.

He also flayed the chief minister for the recent transfers of bureaucrats.

There are transfers taking place. Are they transparent?

You have appointed a person in the Bengaluru Development Authority. Whats his background? Tremendous pressure was exerted on me too but I did not buckle, Kumaraswamy said.

Former prime minister H D Deve Gowda in his address said he was not bothered who left the party as the JD(S) would give opportunity for local party workers.

Taking responsibility for the "current politics" in Karnataka, Gowda said he would not waste time in the blame game.

Stating that his defeat in Tumkur Lok Sabha seat is a "blessing", Gowda said, May good happen to those who defeated me. I won't wish anything bad for them.

The former prime minister and Nikhil Kumaraswamy lost from Tumkur and Mandya Lok Sabha seats, respectively.

The party and its ally Congress could win only one seat each among the total 28 in the state as the BJP swept 25 of them.

