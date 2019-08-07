Kerala nun who protested against rape accused bishop dismissed from Church

A series of warning letters were issued to her for supporting the nuns' protest at Ernakulam seeking the arrest of Bishop Mulakkal. (Photo: ANI)

Ernakulam: One of the nuns who had participated in the protest against rape accused Bishop Franco Mulakkal, was dismissed from the Franciscan Clarist Congregation (FCC) on Wednesday for violating the rules laid down by it.

"I am writing this letter to intimate you that you are hereby dismissed from the Franciscan Clarist Congregation. Please remember that you were given the required canonical warnings. However, you did not show the needed remorse and failed to give a satisfactory explanation for your lifestyle in violation of the proper law of the FCC," stated the letter issued by FCC Superior General.

The nun who has been an outspoken supporter of the protest at Ernakulam to demand the arrest of Bishop Mulakkal, is now freed from the obligations of the vows and will have no rights and duties in the Congregation, the letter further read.

"You are to leave the present community within ten days from the reception of this communication, after having handed over your religious habit to the superior of your local community," stated the dismissal letter.

The nun is, however, entitled to make recourse against the order within ten days.

In January this year, she was served the first warning letter by the Superior General of the Congregation, followed by two more in February and March for violating the vow of obedience.

She, also, time and again, took a jibe at the church for cornering the nuns who stood for the cause.

Bishop Mulakkal, a senior member of the Roman Catholic clergy in India, was arrested last year following allegations by a nun that he repeatedly raped and sexually assaulted her at the Kuravilangad convent between 2014 and 2016, a charge denied by him. He is currently out on bail.