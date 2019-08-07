Nation Current Affairs 07 Aug 2019 Post Article 370, Pa ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Post Article 370, Pakistan expels Indian envoy, suspends trade

DECCAN CHRONICLE | Edited by : INDRASHISH MITRA
Published Aug 7, 2019, 7:26 pm IST
Updated Aug 7, 2019, 8:30 pm IST
This announcement comes barely day after Pak PM Imran Khan warned Indian govt that Kashmir move will have 'serious repercussions'.
More details awaited. (Photo: Twitter | @pid_gov)
 More details awaited. (Photo: Twitter | @pid_gov)

New Delhi: Pakistan has officially stated that it will downgrade diplomatic relations and suspend bilateral trade with India following the government's move to end special status for Jammu and Kashmir and bifurcate it into two union territories. Islamabad also said it would approach the United Nation's Security Council against the move.

Pakistan has also expelled Indian envoy to the country, as reported by news agency AFP.

 

 

 

This announcement comes barely a day after Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan warned Indian government that the Kashmir move will have "serious repercussions".

In a tweet following Prime Minister Imran Khan's meeting with the National Security Committee, the Pakistan government enumerated the steps they plan.

"1-Downgrading of diplomatic relations with India. 2-Suspension of bilateral trade with India. 3-Review of bilateral arrangements. 4-Matter to be taken to UN, including the Security Council. 5-14th of August to be observed in solidarity with brave Kashmiris," the tweet read.

Government of Pakistan to not send its High Commissioner designate to India who was to take charge later this month. Pakistan may also ask Indian High Commissioner to Pakistan Ajay Bisaria to leave Pakistan

...
Tags: pakistan, bilateral relations, trade, diplomatic relations, india, imran khan
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Latest From Nation

Patnaik further said, ‘In the past 20 months, we have undertaken ground-breaking and inauguration of over 120 industrial units with an investment of Rs 92, 686 crore in the state with the creation of employment opportunities for over 1.2 lakh people.’ (Photo: ANI)

Patnaik launches 22 new projects to boost Make in Odisha initiative

The two leaders, belonging to two ideologically disparate parties, had a lot in common. Both were gritty, articulate, rooted, popular, widely respected and had connections across the political spectrum. (Photo: ANI)

Delhi loses two former woman chief ministers in over a fortnight

Doval also met with the personnel of Jammu and Kashmir police. (Photo: ANI)

NSA Doval breaks breads with people in Shopian, takes stock of situation

On Wednesday, Kumaraswamy attacked Yediyurappa over not being present in the state when northern districts had been facing the flood fury. (Photo: File)

Elliddiyappa (where are you) Yediyurappa?: HDK counters campaign against his son



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Not actor but Kareena Kapoor Khan wants son Taimur to be this; read to know what

Taimur with mummy Kareena Kapoor Khan.
 

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas' budget for dream home will leave you awestruck

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Post revoking of Article 370, filmmakers book these following film titles; read here

Two new union territories of India.
 

UP artist makes 6 feet charcoal portrait of Sushma Swaraj to pay tribute

Zohaib Khan made a 6 feet portrait of Sushma Swaraj. (Photo: ANI)
 

‘Golden words, it's legacy’: Twitter remembers Sushma Swaraj and her ‘Mars’ tweet

In 2017, one Twitter user even tweeted her saying he was stuck on mars. Swaraj’s simply worded yet wonderful reply to him won over social media instantly.(Twitter/Sushma Swaraj)
 

Photo of officers leading black man by rope in Texas sparks outrage

The image caused outrage, serving as a painful reminder of some of the bleakest moments in America's brutally racist past, including the chaining of enslaved people and lynching of blacks in the Jim Crow South in the years after emancipation. (Photo: Facebook)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

NSA Doval breaks breads with people in Shopian, takes stock of situation

Doval also met with the personnel of Jammu and Kashmir police. (Photo: ANI)

Elliddiyappa (where are you) Yediyurappa?: HDK counters campaign against his son

On Wednesday, Kumaraswamy attacked Yediyurappa over not being present in the state when northern districts had been facing the flood fury. (Photo: File)

In major reshuffle Munquad Ali appointed BSP's UP unit president

The press note said that BSP leader Girish Chandra Jatav will remain as Chief Whip of the party in the Lok Sabha. (Photo: File)

Counsel cites Valmiki Ramayan, SC seeks evidence of possession of Ramjanmabhumi

The 16th-century Babri Masjid was demolished on December 6, 1992. (Photo: Asian Age)

Mamata Banerjee unveils statue of Karunanidhi

Karunanidhi, who was Tamil Nadu's longest-serving chief minister, breathed his last on this day last year at the age of 94 after a period of prolonged illness. (Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham