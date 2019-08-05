News Digest: A sharp, speedy recap of the day's headlines

Mumbai: Have you missed any news today? Here are the top national, international headlines of the day.

Administrative strength of J&K as UT: The Union Territory (UT) of Jammu and Kashmir will have a Lieutenant Governor and the strength of the Assembly will be 107, which will be further enhanced to 114 after a delimitation exercise is carried out. The present strength of the assembly is 87, which includes four seats of the Ladakh region. Ladakh will now become a separate UT but without a legislature.

Non-NDA parties support government: The government’s move was supported by Bahujan Samaj Party and Aam Aadmi Party. Besides these parties, the bill was backed by Biju Janata Dal, YSR Congress and Bodoland People’s Front.

Nation on high alert after developments in Kashmir: All security forces formations in the country, specifically in Jammu and Kashmir, are on 'high alert' following the government revoking Article 370 from Jammu and Kashmir, officials said on Monday. As reported by the sources, around 8,000 additional Central Armed Police Forces have been moved to Kashmir.

President validates Indian Constitution in J&K: President Ram Nath Kovind in "concurrence" with the "Jammu and Kashmir government" promulgated Constitution (Application to Jammu and Kashmir) Order, 2019 on Monday which states that provisions of the Indian Constitution are applicable in the state.

The entire decision, explained: The central government on Monday revoked Article 370 which gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir and proposed the state be broken down into two Union Territories – the Jammu and Kashmir division (with a legislature) and Ladakh. Union Home Minister Amit Shah met a long-held promise of the Bharatiya Janata Party Monday when he moved a resolution in the Rajya Sabha that Article 370, which allowed Jammu and Kashmir its own Constitution, will no longer be applicable.

NSA to surveil the situation: National Security Advisor Ajit Doval is reaching Srinagar to oversee the security situation after the scrapping of Article 370 and to observe the ground implementation of the government's 'Kashmir plan' there.

What does this division mean?: With the road clear ahead for the Centre after the annulment of Article 370 of the Constitution, that gave the state of Jammu and Kashmir a special status – and bifurcated the state into two separate union territories according to the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Bill, 2019. The total number of centrally administrated territories in the country will now go up to nine.

Mehbooba threatened by Indian action: PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti took to twitter on Monday after the presentation of the Bill in the Rajya Sabha that revoked the Article 370 of the Indian Constitution that gave special status to the state of Jammu and Kashmir. Said, the government has made the state into an “open jail” so that nobody can speak up against the “illegitimate decision”.

Supreme Court on Unnao: The Supreme Court on Monday ordered to shift the Unnao rape survivor and her lawyer, who suffered critical injuries in a car-truck collision last week to AIIMS Delhi, from King George Medical University Hospital in Lucknow, for better treatment.

Bangladesh PM's visit to India: Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is likely to visit India in October to discuss several bilateral and regional issues, including the long-pending pact on the Teesta water sharing and the Rohingya crisis, Foreign Minister Dr A K Momen said here on Sunday.

Amendment in abortion laws to give women right to choose: The New Zealand government released long-awaited plans on Monday to overhaul its abortion laws, so that a termination is treated as a health issue and a woman's choice rather than a crime.

Pak on Article 370: Soon after the BJP-led central government scrapped Article 370 which provided special status to Jammu and Kashmir, Pakistan on Monday said that it will continue extending "diplomatic and political support" to Kashmiris.

Punjab bans celebrations or protests over Article 370: After the Centre on Monday revoked Article 370 which granted special status to Jammu and Kashmir, the government in neighbouring Punjab prohibited any kind of celebrations or protests that could vitiate the atmosphere.

Jaishankar to visit China: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will travel to China from August 11-13 to prepare the ground for the second informal summit between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping.

