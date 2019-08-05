Additional troops moved in Kashmir anticipating tension; all states on high alert

Srinagar: All security forces formations in the country, specifically in Jammu and Kashmir, are on 'high alert' following the government revoking Article 370 from Jammu and Kashmir, officials said on Monday.

As reported by the sources, around 8,000 additional Central Armed Police Forces have been moved to Kashmir.

They said the Union Home ministry has directed all Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) and central security agencies to take "necessary precautions" and step up protection of their campuses and movements by issuing specific advisories.

"An advisory for remaining on a high alert mode has been issued to all the security forces across the country, especially for their units based in Jammu and Kashmir," a senior official said.

Ministry of Home Affairs has also issued an order to Chief Secretaries & Director Generals of Police (DGPs) of all state/UTs and Commissioner of Police, Delhi that immediate instruction may be issued to security forces & law enforcement agencies in all states to put them on maximum alert.

The ministry has requested to take special care to ensure the safety and security of residents of Jammu & Kashmir, especially the students in various parts of the country.

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) alert is based on general inputs analysed after any important event.

The latest directive came after the government abolished Article 370 that gives special status on Jammu and Kashmir and also in view of the upcoming Independence Day celebrations.

On Monday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah moved a resolution in the Rajya Sabha stating that Article 370, which allowed Jammu and Kashmir to have its own Constitution, will no longer be applicable.

Shah also moved a bill proposing bifurcation of the state of Jammu and Kashmir into two union territories -- Jammu and Kashmir division and Ladakh.