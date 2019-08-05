Nation Politics 05 Aug 2019 Watch: 'Maybe i ...
Nation, Politics

Watch: 'Maybe it was wrong to reject Pak and join India,' says Mehbooba

DECCAN CHRONICLE | Edited by : INDRASHISH MITRA
Published Aug 5, 2019, 8:52 pm IST
Updated Aug 5, 2019, 9:13 pm IST
She attached an audio clip to a tweet on her official handle, saying this was the only way left with her to communicate.
Talking about the increase of security forces in the state, she said the Indian government has made the state into an ‘open jail’ so that nobody can speak up against the ‘illegitimate decision’. (Photo: ANI)
Srinagar: PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti took to twitter on Monday after the presentation of the Bill in the Rajya Sabha that revoked the Article 370 of the Indian Constitution that gave special status to the state of Jammu and Kashmir.

Read | Kashmir’s special status (Article 370) goes; J&K, Ladakh become UTs

 

 

 

In the audio clip she attached on her official Twitter handle, she said, “The Indian Parliament, like thieves, have stolen everything from the people of Jammu and Kashmir that had been promised by the very Parliament before.”

Read | With the removal of Article 370, what has Jammu and Kashmir lost?

Talking about the increase of security forces in the state, she said the Indian government has made the state into an “open jail” so that nobody can speak up against the “illegitimate decision”.

“Today the people of Jammu and Kashmir have been forced to think that our leaders who had rejected Pakistan and had taken the decision to join India, was probably not correct. Because the conditions on which Kashmir agreed to be a part of the Indian Union, those conditions have been broken by India only. This is why we Kashmiris to protect our dignity have to struggle for it.

...
Tags: jammu and kashmir, article 370, mehbooba mufti, pdp
Location: India, Jammu and Kashmir, Srinagar


