Nation Current Affairs 05 Aug 2019 1 Lieutenant Governo ...
Nation, Current Affairs

1 Lieutenant Governor, 114 seats in J&K Union Territory after delimitation

PTI
Published Aug 5, 2019, 8:07 pm IST
Updated Aug 5, 2019, 8:26 pm IST
Ladakh will now become a separate UT but without a legislature.
Home Minister Amit Shah proposed the bill in Rajya Sabha on Monday. (Photo: Twitter)
 Home Minister Amit Shah proposed the bill in Rajya Sabha on Monday. (Photo: Twitter)

New Delhi: The Union Territory (UT) of Jammu and Kashmir will have a Lieutenant Governor and the strength of the Assembly will be 107, which will be further enhanced to 114 after a delimitation exercise is carried out.

The present strength of the assembly is 87, which includes four seats of the Ladakh region. Ladakh will now become a separate UT but without a legislature.

 

Twenty-four seats of the assembly continue to remain vacant as they fall in the area of Pakistan- occupied Kashmir (PoK).

"...the number of seats in the Legislative Assembly of the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir shall be increased from 107 to 114, and delimitation of the constituencies may be determined by the Election Commission in the manner hereinafter provided," according to the J&K Reorganisation Bill, 2019 introduced by Union Home Minister Amit Shah in the Rajya Sabha on Monday.

The Union Territory of Ladakh will have Kargil and Leh districts, it said.

There shall be a council of ministers, the bill said, consisting of not more than 10 per cent of the total number of members in the Legislative Assembly, with the Chief Minister at the head to aid and advise the Lieutenant Governor in the exercise of his functions in relation to matters with respect to which the Legislative Assembly has powers to make laws.

"The number of seats to be reserved for the Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes in the Legislative Assembly, having regard to the relevant provisions of the Constitution...," it said.

...
Tags: kashmir turmoil, 370, 35a, jammu and kashmir
Location: India, Jammu and Kashmir, Srinagar


Latest From Nation

(Photo: File)

News Digest: A sharp, speedy recap of the day's headlines

Soon after Shah moved the resolution, a gazette notification in this regard was issued by the President. (Photo: ANI)

MEA briefs foreign ambassadors on developments in Kashmir

Talking about the increase of security forces in the state, she said the Indian government has made the state into an ‘open jail’ so that nobody can speak up against the ‘illegitimate decision’. (Photo: ANI)

Watch: 'Maybe it was wrong to reject Pak and join India,' says Mehbooba

Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Ministers Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti (Photo PTI/File).

Omar, Mehbooba, other political leaders arrested in Srinagar



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Women on dating app are looking for man like Siddhant Chaturvedi; here's proof

Siddhant Chaturvedi. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Priyanka Chopra and Sophie Turner raise temperature in hot pool pictures; check out

Sophie Turner and Priyanka Chopra. (Photo: Instagram)
 

'Not democracy but authoritarianism': Historian Ramachandra Guha on Article 370

'A straight question: what do you think of shutting down an entire state and detaining former Chief Ministers before taking a fateful decision that affects that state and its peoples? What if it was our Karnataka next and not their Kashmir now?' he said. (Photo: PTI)
 

Photos: SRK's daughter Suhana Khan's pics from college rehearsal days go viral

Suhana Khan. (Photo: Instagram)
 

After J&K and Haryana, ‘Super 30’ becomes first film to get tax-free in eight states

Super 30 still.
 

Maruti S-Presso to launch in October; Will rival the Renault Kwid

Maruti Suzuki S-Presso is based on the Future S concept that was showcased at the 2018 Auto Expo.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Jaishankar to visit China from August 11- 13

During his visit, Jaishankar will hold wide-ranging talks with State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi on the entire gamut of bilateral issues, as well as a regional and global matters of mutual interest. (Photo: File)

Malegaon blast: Scribes oppose NIA's plea for in-camera trial

Lt Col Prasad Purohit and BJP MP Pragya Singh Thakur are among those accused in the case. (Photo: File)

Shah assures state status to J&K once situation normalises

Referring to speeches made by some Opposition leaders, Shah said:

J&K students in Delhi fear for kins' safety in Valley, critical of 370's revocation

Former Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union (JNUSU) member Shehla Rashid, who has been vocal against the scrapping of Article 370, said they will approach the Supreme Court in the matter. (Photo: File)

Himachal Pradesh: One injured in bus accident following landslide in Shimla

Police have reached the spot and road clearance operation is underway. (Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham