LIVE | Kolkata Police-CBI face-off: SC to hear matter tomorrow

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | Edited by : GARGI CHAUDHRY
Published Feb 4, 2019, 10:52 am IST
Updated Feb 4, 2019, 11:12 am IST
Mamata Banerjee began her sit-in at 8.30 pm, calling it a 'satyagraha to save the constitution' and rallying other parties.
West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee sits on her ‘Save the Constitution’ dharna at Metro Channel, Kolkata. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)
Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee launched dharna on Sunday to protest the move of the CBI to question Kolkata Police commissioner Rajeev Kumar as she accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP president Amit Shah of plotting a ‘coup’.

Mamata Banerjee began her sit-in at 8.30 pm, calling it a "satyagraha to save the constitution" and rallying other parties. Months before the national election, this has become another flashpoint in the BJP versus opposition bust-up with several leaders, from Rahul Gandhi to Chandrababu Naidu, Arvind Kejriwal and Tejashwi Yadav, pledging their support to Mamata Banerjee.

 

LIVE updates:

10:50 am: The Supreme Court will hear the matter on Tuesday. The Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi said, "If Kolkata Police Commissioner even remotely thinks of destroying evidence, bring the material before this Court. We will come down so heavily on him that he will regret."

10:34 am: Derek O'Brien said, "We have spoken to all opposition parties, we all will go forward. We have to save the Constitution, the country and the federal structure. Later today, all opposition parties will go to the Election Commission."

10:15 am: TMC including all 22 opposition parties to go the Election Commission today over the EVM issue.

10:00 am: Kolkata Commissioner Rajeev Kumar leaves from the sight of Mamata Banerjee’s ‘Save the Constitution’ dharna. The CM is back at the dharna after taking a short break.

09:15 am: A memorandum has been signed by all the opposition parties and will be submitted to the Election Commission.

08:45 am: Mamata Banerjee continues to sit on her ‘dharna’.

08:30 am:  The BJP high-level delegation includes Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi and Bhupender Yadav to meet Election Commission on West Bengal issue.

06:30 am: Visuals from near Metro Channel where West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is holding her 'Save the Constitution' dharna over the ongoing CBI issue.

11:45 pm: Mamata Banerjee continues her ‘Save the Constitution’ dharna with her supporters at Metro channel.

11:10 pm: The Central Bureau of Investigation will approach the Supreme Court on the matter as the West Bengal government is not cooperating.

11:00 pm: Rahul Gandhi, Omar Abdullah, Tejashwi Yadav, Akhilesh Yadav, Chandrababu Naidu, Mayawati, Sharad Pawar and Arvind Kejriwal spoke to Mamata Banerjee over phone and expressed solidarity.

10:40 pm: Babul Supriyo tweets over the ongoing situation in West Bengal

10:30 pm: TMC workers stage a protest in Asansol over the ongoing CBI issue

09:20 pm: Interim CBI chief M Nageshwar Rao said that they are investigating these chit fund cases as per the directions of the Supreme Court.

An SIT has been constituted by the West Bengal government prior to Supreme Court's direction under the chairmanship of Rajeev Kumar, who is currently the Kolkata police commissioner.

They have taken charge of all the evidence, seized all the documents. They have not been cooperating with us in handing over all the documents and a lot of evidence has been destroyed or caused to disappear.

09:15 pm: All 5 CBI officers that were detained by police have been released

09:00 pm: West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee sits on her ‘Save the Constitution’ dharna at Metro Channel, Kolkata.

