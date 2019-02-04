search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Kolkata Police-CBI face-off: Oppn unites behind WB CM on row with Centre

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | Edited by : GARGI CHAUDHRY
Published Feb 4, 2019, 9:12 am IST
Updated Feb 4, 2019, 9:15 am IST
'Just because I organised a rally, they are doing all this. Shah and PM are doing all they can to target us,' Banerjee said.
Mamata Banerjee last month organised a rally for the leaders of opposition parties. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)
New Delhi: Leaders of various opposition parties on Sunday came out in support of West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee after she began a dharna to protest a CBI raid on the Kolkata Police Commissioner’s residence in connection with chit fund cases.

Congress chief Rahul Gandhi spoke to Banerjee and expressed solidarity with her. BSP President and NCP founder Sharad Pawar also spoke to the chief minister.

 

Opposition leaders took to Twitter to express their support for the Trinamool Congress chief and flay Prime Minister Narendra Modi for ‘misusing’ the CBI.

“This is shocking and we strongly condemn this. We stand by Chief Minister of West Bengal to preserve and protect constitution and spirit of federalism in the country,” said Andhra Pradesh chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu.

Mamata Banerjee last month organised a rally for the leaders of opposition parties. "Just because I organised a United India rally, they are doing all this. Amit Shah and PM Modi are doing all they can to target us," she said on Sunday.

Tags: mamata banerjee, rahul gandhi, kolkata police-cbi faceoff, pm modi, tmc
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


