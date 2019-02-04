Kolkata Police-CBI face-off: Oppn unites behind WB CM on row with Centre

New Delhi: Leaders of various opposition parties on Sunday came out in support of West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee after she began a dharna to protest a CBI raid on the Kolkata Police Commissioner’s residence in connection with chit fund cases.

Congress chief Rahul Gandhi spoke to Banerjee and expressed solidarity with her. BSP President and NCP founder Sharad Pawar also spoke to the chief minister.

I spoke with Mamata Di tonight and told her we stand shoulder to shoulder with her.



The happenings in Bengal are a part of the unrelenting attack on India’s institutions by Mr Modi & the BJP.



The entire opposition will stand together & defeat these fascist forces. — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) February 3, 2019

Opposition leaders took to Twitter to express their support for the Trinamool Congress chief and flay Prime Minister Narendra Modi for ‘misusing’ the CBI.

Just spoke to @MamataOfficial didi to convey the support of @JKNC_ as she sits in dharna. The use of the CBI as a political tool has crossed all limits as has the Modi government’s misuse of institutions. A former CM having such little regard for India’s federalism is shocking — Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) February 3, 2019

The BJP wants to stay in power by hook or by crook. They are so scared of losing that CBI is being used as election agents



This is undemocratic and against spirit of the constitution. We demand due process be followed so that CBI is not used as a tool of political interference. — Akhilesh Yadav (@yadavakhilesh) February 3, 2019

Spoke to Mamta didi and expressed solidarity. Modi-Shah duo’s action is completely bizarre and anti-democracy — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) February 3, 2019

“This is shocking and we strongly condemn this. We stand by Chief Minister of West Bengal to preserve and protect constitution and spirit of federalism in the country,” said Andhra Pradesh chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu.

Spoke to respected @MamataOfficial ji. Extended RJD’s support, BJP has not only venomous & nefarious agenda against opposition leaders but Indian Administrative Service & Police Officers. Might visit Kolkata tomorrow — Tejashwi Yadav (@yadavtejashwi) February 3, 2019

The independence of every institution has been compromised under this fascist BJP Government.



I stand with @MamataOfficial Didi in her fight to protect the federal structure of this country and to save democracy.#SaveDemocracy — M.K.Stalin (@mkstalin) February 3, 2019

Mamata Banerjee last month organised a rally for the leaders of opposition parties. "Just because I organised a United India rally, they are doing all this. Amit Shah and PM Modi are doing all they can to target us," she said on Sunday.