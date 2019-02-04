search on deccanchronicle.com
Oppn parties signed memorandum, will submit to EC: WB CM

Published Feb 4, 2019, 9:48 am IST
Updated Feb 4, 2019, 9:51 am IST
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said her struggle will continue till 'the situation is resolved.'
(Photo: ANI | Twitter)Banerjee launched a dharna in the heart of Kolkata on Sunday to protest the move of the CBI to question Kolkata Police commissioner Rajeev Kumar as she accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP president Amit Shah of plotting a ‘coup’. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)
Kolkata: The West Benagal chief minister Mamata Banerjee during ‘Save the Constitution’ on Monday said that a memorandum has been signed by all the opposition parties and will be submitted to the Election Commission.

Banerjee launched a dharna in the heart of Kolkata on Sunday to protest the move of the CBI to question Kolkata Police commissioner Rajeev Kumar as she accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP president Amit Shah of plotting a ‘coup’.

 

She said her struggle will continue till “the situation is resolved.”

