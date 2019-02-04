search on deccanchronicle.com
‘Will come down heavily’: SC's stern warning to Kolkata top cop on CBI plea

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | Edited by : GARGI CHAUDHRY
Published Feb 4, 2019, 11:07 am IST
Updated Feb 4, 2019, 11:07 am IST
The Chief Justice of India said that they would hear the matter tomorrow.
CJI Gogoi said, 'If Kolkata Police Commissioner even remotely thinks of destroying evidence, bring the material before this Court. We will come down so heavily on him that he will regret.' (Photo: File)
New Delhi: The shutdown between the Central Bureau of Investigation and Kolkata police reached the Supreme Court on Monday. The CBI moved the court seeking directions to Kolkata Police Commissioner Rajeev Kumar to cooperate with investigation in Saradha chit fund case.

The CBI in its petition said, “Kolkata Police Commissioner Rajeev Kumar was summoned multiple times but failed to cooperate and created hurdles in the investigation.”

 

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta who was representing CBI said, “Our team was arrested and kept in alleged custody. Kolkata Police Commissioner should immediately surrender."

CJI Gogoi said, "If Kolkata Police Commissioner even remotely thinks of destroying evidence, bring the material before this Court. We will come down so heavily on him that he will regret."

...
