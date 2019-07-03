Cricket World Cup 2019

Nation Current Affairs 03 Jul 2019 News Digest: A sharp ...
Nation, Current Affairs

News Digest: A sharp, speedy recap of the day's headlines

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Jul 3, 2019, 4:41 pm IST
Updated Jul 3, 2019, 4:42 pm IST
Here are the top national, international headlines of the day.
(Photo: File)
 (Photo: File)

Mumbai: Have you missed any news today? Here are the top national, international headlines of the day.

Rahul Gandhi resigns as Congress president: Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday tweeted his resignation and said that "it is an honour to serve the Congress party".

 

Read | 'Thank you, serving Cong an honour': Rahul officially resigns as party chief

Andhra CM holds orientation for MLAs: The Andhra Pradesh government has organised a two-day orientation program for newly-elected MLAs here starting from Wednesday. Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy, Legislative Affairs Minister Buggana Rajendranath Reddy and Assembly Speaker Tammineni Seetaram addressed the house on the first day of the orientation.

Read | Jagan Reddy govt organises two-day orientation program for MLAs in Andhra

Protest against GST on job works: A Left MP on Wednesday held a protest in front of Mahatma Gandhi statue in Parliament precincts demanding the withdrawal of Goods and Services Tax (GST) on job works.

Read | CPI(M) MPs protest in Delhi against GST on job works

JD(S) leader meets BJP MPs: In the midst of the recent resignations filed by 2 Congress MLAs in Karnataka, former JD(S) state president H Vishwanath meeting with a few BJP MPs has created suspense that the JD(S) was set to lose one MLA to the BJP. Vishwanath met Bharatiya Janata Party MP BY Raghavendra — son of BJP state president BS Yeddyurappa — on Wednesday, apart from the MP from Tumkur district GS Basavaraj at Karnataka Bhavan in New Delhi.

Read | After Congress MLA resignations, former JD(S) state Chief meets BJP MPs

Tewari Dam breach: Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Wednesday ordered a probe into Tewari Dam breach incident which claimed nine lives. At least nine people were killed and 16 went missing after a dam in Maharashtra's coastal Konkan region breached following incessant rains leading to flood-like situation in downstream villages, officials said on Wednesday.

Read | 9 dead, 16 missing after dam in Ratnagiri breached; Fadnavis orders probe

Trump on Iran breaching uranium stockpile limit: US President Donald Trump on Tuesday said it is "not good" Iran has breached its stockpile limit of low-enriched uranium.

Read | ‘Not good,’ says Trump on Iran breaching uranium stockpile limit

US designates Balochistan Liberation Army as terrorists: Ahead of a meeting between US President Donald Trump and Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan this month, America on Tuesday designated the Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA) as a terrorist organisation.

Read | Ahead of Trump-Imran meet, US designates Baloch militants in Pakistan as terrorists

Iran on oil imports: Amid US sanctions, Iran on Tuesday said it believes India will act in its national interest on the issue of oil imports and Tehran can act as a "protector" of India's energy security. Iran's Ambassador to India Ali Chegeni also asserted that his country can provide "affordability, accessibility and security" of energy to India.

Read | Hopeful India will act in its national interest: Iran on oil imports

 

 

 

...
Tags: congress, bjp, rahul gandhi, donald trump, iran
Location: India, Maharashtra


Cricket World Cup 2019

Latest From Nation

The under-construction Panshet dam breached in the early hours, leading to massive floods in Pune and surrounding areas. (Photo: Twitter | @goredhiraj1)

Flashback: Tiware dam breach invokes memories of Panshet that killed 1,000

Standing at a height of 25,643 feet, Nanda Devi is the second highest mountain in India and 23rd highest overall. (Photo: ANI)

Bodies of 7 Nanda Devi climbers brought to Pithoragarh in Uttrakhand

Water can be seen gushing out of the AC duct. (Photo: Twitter video screengrab | @RaiSuyagya)

Watch: Water gushes from AC duct in Sanghamitra superfast express, video goes viral

'We have to follow the rules of the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha,' Derek O Brien said. (Photo: ANI)

'We want free and fair elections,' says TMC MP Derek O'Brien



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

TV star Aashka Goradia enjoys romantic holiday with hubby Brent Goble; see pics

Aashka Goradia with husband Brent Goble. (Photos: Instagram)
 

Pope to declare Kerala nun Mariam Thresia as saint on October 13

The Pope has formally approved the canonisation of Mariam Thresia, foundress of the Sisters of the Holy Family, at an ordinary public consistory of cardinals on causes of canonisation at the Vatican on July 1, it said. (Photo: catholicsaints.info)
 

Find out how hottie Elnaaz Norouzi bagged her role in Sacred Games

Elnaaz Norouzi in Sacred Games. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Watch: Water gushes from AC duct in Sanghamitra superfast express, video goes viral

Water can be seen gushing out of the AC duct. (Photo: Twitter video screengrab | @RaiSuyagya)
 

Watch: Akshay Kumar nails #BottleCapChallenge in this exciting video

Akshay Kumar in action. (Source: Instagram)
 

Renault Duster facelift launch date confirmed for July 8

Duster facelift should standardise safety features like dual front airbags, rear parking sensors, front seatbelt reminders & more.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Bodies of 7 Nanda Devi climbers brought to Pithoragarh in Uttrakhand

Standing at a height of 25,643 feet, Nanda Devi is the second highest mountain in India and 23rd highest overall. (Photo: ANI)

Watch: Water gushes from AC duct in Sanghamitra superfast express, video goes viral

Water can be seen gushing out of the AC duct. (Photo: Twitter video screengrab | @RaiSuyagya)

Pope to declare Kerala nun Mariam Thresia as saint on October 13

The Pope has formally approved the canonisation of Mariam Thresia, foundress of the Sisters of the Holy Family, at an ordinary public consistory of cardinals on causes of canonisation at the Vatican on July 1, it said. (Photo: catholicsaints.info)

K'taka farmers’ protest enters 11th day, agitators block Bengaluru-Mysuru highway

As the farmers' protest over water scarcity entered its eleventh day, protesters on Wednesday blocked the Bengaluru-Mysuru highway here. (Photo: ANI)

Aircraft overshooting runway occur due to excessive rain: Hardeep Puri

Singh said operations were underway for aircraft's removal in Mangalore and Mumbai airports. (Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham