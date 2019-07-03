News Digest: A sharp, speedy recap of the day's headlines

Mumbai: Have you missed any news today? Here are the top national, international headlines of the day.

Rahul Gandhi resigns as Congress president: Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday tweeted his resignation and said that "it is an honour to serve the Congress party".

Andhra CM holds orientation for MLAs: The Andhra Pradesh government has organised a two-day orientation program for newly-elected MLAs here starting from Wednesday. Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy, Legislative Affairs Minister Buggana Rajendranath Reddy and Assembly Speaker Tammineni Seetaram addressed the house on the first day of the orientation.

Protest against GST on job works: A Left MP on Wednesday held a protest in front of Mahatma Gandhi statue in Parliament precincts demanding the withdrawal of Goods and Services Tax (GST) on job works.

JD(S) leader meets BJP MPs: In the midst of the recent resignations filed by 2 Congress MLAs in Karnataka, former JD(S) state president H Vishwanath meeting with a few BJP MPs has created suspense that the JD(S) was set to lose one MLA to the BJP. Vishwanath met Bharatiya Janata Party MP BY Raghavendra — son of BJP state president BS Yeddyurappa — on Wednesday, apart from the MP from Tumkur district GS Basavaraj at Karnataka Bhavan in New Delhi.

Tewari Dam breach: Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Wednesday ordered a probe into Tewari Dam breach incident which claimed nine lives. At least nine people were killed and 16 went missing after a dam in Maharashtra's coastal Konkan region breached following incessant rains leading to flood-like situation in downstream villages, officials said on Wednesday.

Trump on Iran breaching uranium stockpile limit: US President Donald Trump on Tuesday said it is "not good" Iran has breached its stockpile limit of low-enriched uranium.

US designates Balochistan Liberation Army as terrorists: Ahead of a meeting between US President Donald Trump and Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan this month, America on Tuesday designated the Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA) as a terrorist organisation.

Iran on oil imports: Amid US sanctions, Iran on Tuesday said it believes India will act in its national interest on the issue of oil imports and Tehran can act as a "protector" of India's energy security. Iran's Ambassador to India Ali Chegeni also asserted that his country can provide "affordability, accessibility and security" of energy to India.

