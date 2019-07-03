Cricket World Cup 2019

Nation Politics 03 Jul 2019 After Congress MLA r ...
Nation, Politics

After Congress MLA resignations, former JD(S) state Chief meets BJP MPs

DECCAN CHRONICLE | Edited by : INDRASHISH MITRA
Published Jul 3, 2019, 4:13 pm IST
Updated Jul 3, 2019, 4:13 pm IST
‘And just because I met BJP leaders doesn’t mean I am joining the BJP. No one has invited me to join BJP,’ he said in response to rumours.
He said neither the Congress nor the JD(S) was serious about keeping the coalition going and hence, no one was making any attempts to sort out issues raised by disgruntled MLAs. (Photo: ANI)
 He said neither the Congress nor the JD(S) was serious about keeping the coalition going and hence, no one was making any attempts to sort out issues raised by disgruntled MLAs. (Photo: ANI)

Bengaluru: In the midst of the recent resignations filed by 2 Congress MLAs in Karnataka, former JD(S) state president H Vishwanath meeting with a few BJP MPs has created suspense that the JD(S) was set to lose one MLA to the BJP.

Vishwanath met Bharatiya Janata Party MP BY Raghavendra — son of BJP state president BS Yeddyurappa — on Wednesday, apart from the MP from Tumkur district GS Basavaraj at Karnataka Bhavan in New Delhi. He also made time to meet more BJP leaders in Delhi while the Lok Sabha session is on.

 

“I did not meet anyone, they came to meet me. And just because I met BJP leaders doesn’t mean I am joining the BJP. No one has invited me to join the BJP. If I have to quit the JD(S), I will inform everybody before I do," he told newspersons who questioned him in Delhi.

Vishwanath, a former Congressman and ex-minister in the SM Krishna-led Congress government 20 years ago, is now an MLA from the JD(S). He fell out with the Congress a few years ago and does not see eye-to-eye with former chief minister Siddaramaiah, the man who the Congress considers one of its key decision-makers.

While insisting that he was still with the JD(S), Vishwanath took more digs at Congress’ Siddaramaiah and chief minister HD Kumaraswamy for bringing in total political anarchy in the state. “This coalition experiment has failed totally. There is only confusion in it, and the coalition government has become a laughing stock at the national level. The chairperson of the coordination committee (Siddaramaiah) and the CM are to be blamed for it,” Vishwanath told News18.

He said neither the Congress nor the JD(S) was serious about keeping the coalition going and hence, no one was making any attempts to sort out issues raised by disgruntled MLAs. “There are many waiting to pull the government down, and there are many willing to fall,” he said cryptically, adding that no one was behaving responsibly in the coalition.

...
Tags: congress-jd(s) alliance, jd(s), h vishwanath, siddaramaiah, by raghavendra
Location: India, Karnataka, Bengaluru


Cricket World Cup 2019

Latest From Nation

The under-construction Panshet dam breached in the early hours, leading to massive floods in Pune and surrounding areas. (Photo: Twitter | @goredhiraj1)

Flashback: Tiware dam breach invokes memories of Panshet that killed 1,000

(Photo: File)

News Digest: A sharp, speedy recap of the day's headlines

Standing at a height of 25,643 feet, Nanda Devi is the second highest mountain in India and 23rd highest overall. (Photo: ANI)

Bodies of 7 Nanda Devi climbers brought to Pithoragarh in Uttrakhand

Water can be seen gushing out of the AC duct. (Photo: Twitter video screengrab | @RaiSuyagya)

Watch: Water gushes from AC duct in Sanghamitra superfast express, video goes viral



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

TV star Aashka Goradia enjoys romantic holiday with hubby Brent Goble; see pics

Aashka Goradia with husband Brent Goble. (Photos: Instagram)
 

Pope to declare Kerala nun Mariam Thresia as saint on October 13

The Pope has formally approved the canonisation of Mariam Thresia, foundress of the Sisters of the Holy Family, at an ordinary public consistory of cardinals on causes of canonisation at the Vatican on July 1, it said. (Photo: catholicsaints.info)
 

Find out how hottie Elnaaz Norouzi bagged her role in Sacred Games

Elnaaz Norouzi in Sacred Games. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Watch: Water gushes from AC duct in Sanghamitra superfast express, video goes viral

Water can be seen gushing out of the AC duct. (Photo: Twitter video screengrab | @RaiSuyagya)
 

Watch: Akshay Kumar nails #BottleCapChallenge in this exciting video

Akshay Kumar in action. (Source: Instagram)
 

Renault Duster facelift launch date confirmed for July 8

Duster facelift should standardise safety features like dual front airbags, rear parking sensors, front seatbelt reminders & more.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Jagan Reddy govt organises two-day orientation program for MLAs in Andhra

The Andhra Pradesh government has organised a two-day orientation program for newly-elected MLAs here starting from Wednesday. (Photo: File)

Uproar in LS as DMK member objects to Kiran Bedi's tweet

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi said issue can’t be discussed in Zero Hour, members have to submit motion for discussion on this as Bedi holds constitutional post. (Photo: DC)

Complaint against Mehbooba over 'seditious' statement forwarded to Jammu SSP

A complaint against former chief minister Mehbooba Mufti over her 'seditious' statement earlier this year has been forwarded by the Jammu district magistrate to a senior police officer for examination and necessary action as warranted by the law, a social activist said Wednesday. (Photo: File)

Nitish govt distributes mangoes to MLAs, faces flak from RJD

Bihar Minister Shyam Rajak said it is a step to save the environment, which is in danger. (Photo: ANI)

CPI(M) MPs protest in Delhi against GST on job works

Job work involves processing or working on raw materials or semi-finished goods supplied by the principal manufacturer to the job worker. (Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham