Ratnagiri: Bodies of six people were recovered by civil administration after Tiware dam in Ratnagiri breached on Wednesday, causing a flood-like situation in 7 downstream villages.

As many as 22-24 people are feared to be missing, sources said.

12 houses near the dam have been washed away. A team of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), police and volunteers are present at the spot.

